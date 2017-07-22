Max Gradel expresses desire to leave Bournemouth

Gradel failed to nail down a first team position last season under Eddie Howe(Source: Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth's Max Gradel looks like he is nearing the end of his time with the Cherries. The Ivory Coast international has rarely been a starter in the 2016/17 season for Eddie Howe's side since he transferred from Saint Etienne in 2015 for a fee of 7million pounds.

Gradel has reportedly expressed a desire to leave the South Coast club after considering the lack of game time he was given by Howe in the previous campaign.

Toulouse expected to return with new bid

This isn't the first time there has been an interest in Gradel. The Cherries rejected a loan move from Toulouse FC for the Ivorian recently, however, the French side is expected to return with a permanent bid for the pacy winger.

French media outlet L'Equipe revealed that Gradel expressed a desire to leave Bournemouth and make a return to French football with Toulouse being his primary destination in mind.

Gradel's desire to leave is not too much of a surprise. The former St.Etienne man failed to cement his place in the side alongside the very hard-working Cherries side. This is rumoured to be one of the major reasons for his desire to leave England.

Gradel prefers a move to France

Gradel doesn't have a lot of time in his career to remain in the spotlight. The now 29-year-old seems to have made his choice and is now looking to seal a move away from Bournemouth at the earliest possible time.

Other than Toulouse's interest, Gradel is also being targeted by clubs within England. Hull City, Sunderland and Watford , to name a few, however, Gradel has expressed his desire to return to France and play in the Ligue 1 once again.

Gradel made his name while playing for St.Etienne, spending four years at the club before deciding to move, to pastures new.