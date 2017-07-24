Bournemouth willing to let Gradel, Wilson and Grabban leave

Max Gradel could be set to depart Dean Court. Photo: Getty

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed that he is willing to offload the trio of Max Gradel, Lewis Grabban and Marc Wilson this summer if the buying clubs offer the right price.

All three of the players hardly have assumed the form of being less than bit part and share only three Premier League starts among them, apart from 15 appearances from the bench for the Cherries.

With Eddie Howe now looking to transform the side into a top half regular from next season on, he is open to offloading the trio.

“Club would obviously have to receive the right offer”

While Max Gradel has impressed in the pre-season games for Bournemouth, it is unlikely that he plays a regular part in the season. The Ivorian is still a part of the squad and made 11 Premier League appearances last season, but Howe was open about the possibility of whether he’ll be guaranteed action next season.

The Cherries boss told BBC Radio Solent: "With Max, we'll wait and see. If I can't guarantee him games, then we may look at something.”

The duo of Wilson and Grabban joined the club in the summer of 2016 and could never really break into the first team. Wilson was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in January, while Grabban could not make anything out of his Dean Court reunion and was loaned out to Reading.

Regarding them, Howe said: "Lewis and Marc may leave in this transfer window, but the club would obviously have to receive the right offer."

Profitable for both parties?

With the club now having roped in four players already, Howe is possibly eyeing a revamp that could once again help the club finish inside the top half of the league.

And with Wilson and Grabban not handed kit numbers till yet, it seems as if their time at the club is already up. Bournemouth could make use of the injection of cash they will get to rope in another player or two.