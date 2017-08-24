Demarai Gray strongly linked with AFC Bournemouth move

Gray scored a terrific goal against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup(Source: Kurt Fairhurst/ Action plus via Getty Images)

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has become increasingly unsettled with the Foxes. As the transfer window nears its end, AFC Bournemouth are looking to end their window by spending in a big way and are reportedly looking at Gray.

In recent times, Gray starred for England at the U-21 European Championship, playing a key role in the semi-final finish for the young English side.

For Leicester, Gray started his first game of the season against Sheffield United, scoring a fantastic goal in the 4-0 victory for the Foxes.

Gray is a big money target for Cherries

Since making the move to Leicester from Birmingham for £3.5m in 2015, Gray has impressed in cameos and never really managed to nail down a starting place.

In the Foxes' historic Premier League winning campaign of 2015-16, Gray made 30 appearances, however, only nine of them were starts, considering how rarely Claudio Ranieri rotated his squad for every game.

The lack of game time has led to frustration for the player and his representatives as well, who spoke with the Leicester board about their client's future at the club.

Present manager Craig Shakespeare had his say on the matter, while speaking to the Leicester Mercury, and confirmed that Gray's agents had a meeting with the director of football, Jon Rudkin. However, he also stated that he "wasn't privy to that".

He further added, "We’ve had conversations, myself and Dimi. It is well documented. We have spoken about trying to give him more game time and we are both happy with that."

Howe admits admiration for Gray

During his time in the Midlands, Gray attracted a lot of attention from the big clubs in England and around Europe as well. Around that same time, Bournemouth were rumored to have a serious interest in the young winger.

Rumors have intensified of late, with multiple news outlet, including the Sun, reporting that the Cherries have tabled a bid of £25m for the Englishman.It is reported that Gray sees a move to Bournemouth as "an ideal platform to develop his Premier League career".

Howe has previously refused to comment on this long-running speculation about Gray, however, he did publicly admit the club's admiration of the Leicester Winger, while he was at Birmingham.

Howe said," I made it very clear previously when Demarai was at Birmingham that we did like the player but he is very much a Leicester player now and I won’t comment on other people’s players".

With Max Gradel's recent departure to FC Toulouse on loan, and Lewis Grabban's to AFC Sunderland on loan, there is space in the squad to be filled and the addition of Gray would certainly be a punch of quality for Howe's side.