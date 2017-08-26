AFC Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester City: Player ratings as Sterling spoils the day for Howe's men

Sterling continued his scoring form of late for City as he grabbed a late winner to break Cherries hearts(Source: Steve Bardens/ via Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth were condemned to their third straight defeat of the season as Manchester City grabbed a late winner at the Vitality, to win 2-1 against a Cherries side who worked their socks off until the very end.

The home side dominated for the first half hour and got their breakthrough with a goal of the season contender opener from Charlie Daniels, who made it 1-0 after 12 minutes.

City fought back quickly and equalised after nine minutes as David Silva assisted Gabriel Jesus, who finished the ball into the left bottom corner to make it 1-1.

The second half was largely dominated by the visitors who got the winner deep into added time, as Raheem Sterling's effort looped into the Cherries net to give Pep Guardiola's side a 2-1 victory against a devastated Bournemouth team, who did their best, but ultimately it wasn't enough.

Let's take a look at the player ratings and see how Eddie Howe's men fared against the Sky Blues.

Howe deploys back three for the first time

Asmir Begović (7/10)- Begović did not have the most convincing of games against City's dangerous attackers. He was able to parry most of the shots at him. Pep's fullbacks were causing all sorts of problems when they attacked the Cherries penalty box. He could've done better to stop Jesus from scoring the equalizer, however, he was unlucky with Sterling's deflected effort at the very end of the game.

Steve Cook (7/10)- The experienced Cherries defender started in a back three for the game, something he hasn't done in a while and his inexperience showed against the likes of Benjamin Mendy and David Silva. He was old-school in his style of defending and looked to release Adam Smith from the back, whenever he could. He will look forward to playing in a back four once again, after the international break.

Nathan Aké (7/10)- Aké looked the most comfortable of the three defenders for Howe's side. He was able to link up well with the midfield and was composed in the face of danger from Jesus and Sterling. Aké's defensive intelligence enabled the Cherries to neutralise most of City's attacks, however, the Dutchman could've done better to prevent Jesus from grabbing the equaliser. His performance levels went down after he picked up a knock, late in the first half.

Tyrone Mings (6/10)- A quiet outing from the former Ipswich Town defender, he was reasonably comfortable in dealing with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Danilo. He used his big frame well to out-muscle some of the smaller City players and cleared the ball whenever his side was in danger.

Adam Smith (6/10)- Smith, like most of his other defensive partners, had a quieter display against the visitors. He showed his attacking quality only in glimpses and struggled to get past the strong and excellent Mendy, who also gave him a tough time down the wings.

Dan Gosling (6/10)- Partnered well alongside his captain Andrew Surman in midfield, doing his defensive duties without a fuss. Gosling wasn't afraid to go further higher up the pitch and take part in the attacking play. He was a key part in the build-up to the opener, finding space down the left and attempting to advance on the City box in a positive manner. Once the game tilted City's way, Gosling's influence waned.

Andrew Surman (7/10)- Cherries captain on the day, Surman looked at home alongside his midfield partners in Gosling and Harry Arter. Surman was taking command of the midfield and sitting deep in front of the Bournemouth defence to shore up the opposition's attempts. He showed a glimpse of his impressive range of passing when he picked out Jermain Defoe with a delicate lob pass, the veteran Englishman unable to convert an excellent chance to make it 2-0.

Harry Arter (7/10)- Harry Arter played in a more advanced role among the midfield three, and gave it his 100% for the entire duration of the game. Arter aimed to frustrate the likes of De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva and tried to give the creative attackers a hard time, but wasn't very successful for the most part.

Charlie Daniels (8/10)- Charlie Daniels won't be forgetting this game anytime soon. He was excellent in a left wing-back role and tireless with his work. Scored the opener from an unbelievable angle and left Ederson stranded, a goal of the season contender for sure from the Englishman. That goal lifted the roof off the Vitality Stadium and will live long in the memory of Bournemouth fans.

Josh King (7/10)- King started the game alongside the experienced and intelligent Defoe in a front two for the Cherries. Both strikers were isolated at times and were struggling to receive decent service from the Bournemouth midfield. On the break, King's pace is always a threat, however, his decision making leaves much to be desired. After the hour mark, his effort hit the post, denying Bournemouth the chance to take the lead once again.

Jermain Defoe (7/10)- Defoe started his first game for Bournemouth after returning to the South Coast club, after 17 years. Defoe's performance lacked the desired end product, however, he showed good work-rate to hassle and harry the City defenders to win the ball back and showed his attacking intelligence with some good movement off the ball throughout the game.