Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview: Cherries looking to upset Blues on Vitality visit

Bournemouth will look to change their recent trend of losing to the Blues at the Vitality tomorrow. (Source: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

AFC Bournemouth welcome Chelsea to the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League looking to build on back-to-back wins as they hope to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Cherries will also hope to change a recent history of poor results against the Blues with a point or even three as the struggling South Coast side look to change their fortunes.

Antonio Conte's Blues have looked shaky at the back, however, they have been able to grind out results in style lately.

A win at the Vitality would be their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions - after beating Everton in mid-week following a thrilling win over Watford last Saturday - as they search to close the gap between themselves and the leading pack.

For Eddie Howe, this game is a chance to continue their upturn in form after a shaky start to the season. The 19th-placed Cherries have beaten Stoke City and Middlesborough this week to get the confidence of winning back in their veins.

Now they face off against the reigning champions in the hope of achieving another strong result.

Bournemouth looking to upset the odds

History doesn't favour the Cherries in this particular clash. Howe's men have failed to beat the London side in four of their past five attempts.

Since their promotion to the top-flight, Bournemouth have only beaten Chelsea once, in a 1-0 victory, a dramatic winner from now Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray. Since then, the club have lost all three meetings by at least two goals.

Conte will be positive heading into this game as although it will be a tough contest, the Blues have made winning games the hard way something of a habit of late.

Both teams head into the clash in similar form. They have both won just two out of their previous five games in the league and they've also experienced two losses and had one draw each in that period.

Both sides won their respective cup clashes earlier this week while Chelsea also recently drew at home to AS Roma in the Champions League group stages.

Conte and Howe both having to deal with injuries to key players

Ahead of the game at the Vitality, both managers have a few key players that are out injured. These absentees present opportunities to other players to step up to the plate and prove their mettle.

For Chelsea, Conte will miss the energetic presence of N'Golo Kanté in midfield. The Frenchman is still recovering from the injury he sustained during the international break. Victor Moses is another regular missing for the Blues.

The Nigerian's injury, which he sustained against Crystal Palace, has kept him out of the side since. Danny Drinkwater will also be out.

For Howe, the biggest worry will be the absence of top striker Josh King. Last season's top-scorer will be a huge miss against the Blues, though they have alternative attacking options.

The English boss will be relieved to welcome back veteran Jermain Defoe into his team. The striker is fit and ready for selection. Ryan Fraser's situation is still unclear after he suffered a knock in mid-week.

Both sides rejuvenated after slow starts

It is fair to say that both sides are somewhat rejuvenated after shaky starts to their respective campaigns.

Chelsea come into the game having recovered from that shock 2-1 loss to Roy Hodgson's Palace. The Blues have put together an unbeaten run of three games in all competitions and will look to extend that streak here. A win would also ensure back-to-back league victories for the Blues for just the second time this season.

Despite Bournemouth's lowly position of 19th in the league standings, Howe is fairly confident about his team's chances of causing an upset.

After a dismal start to the campaign, the Cherries seem to have found their feet after two consecutive victories. Three points could take them out of the relegation zone at least temporarily, depending on other results going their way.

Conte and Howe full of praise for each other

Ahead of the game, Howe spoke highly of the Chelsea boss and how much he "loves watching them play."

The Cherries boss spoke well of Conte and said that the Italian is a "passionate enthralling character." He further stated that Conte is a very "knowledgeable" man and that it is "fascinating" to speak with him.

He praised the Blues' "character" in recent victories, citing the Watford game as an example of being able to win a "tight game." Howe hopes to end their run of poor results against the Blues and "go one better" to get the result.

Conte spoke highly of the Cherries in his pre-match press conference. The Italian said that Bournemouth "play very well" and that Chelsea must pay "great attention" to them if they are to win against them at the weekend.

He also believes that Bournemouth's current position in the league table is "not right." He says that the Cherries have "been unlucky" and that they have "played a lot of games very well." He stressed the fact that he and his players have "great respect" for the Cherries.

The Italian was quick to praise his counterpart in the dugout, Howe, who he believes, is a "very good" manager in the league.

A victory for the Blues will keep them within the top four and within reach of their title race rivals. As for the Cherries, a victory would go a long way into breathing life back into their league campaign.