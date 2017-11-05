Eddie Howe hopeful that Newcastle victory can be a "key turning point" in Bournemouth's season

Photo: Getty Images/Serena Taylor - Newcastle United

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted his hope that Saturday's victory will be a "key turning point" in their season, as a late header from Steve Cook gave them the 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Being in the bottom three is psychologically difficult

It hasn't been the brightest start to the campaign for The Cherries especially after last season where they finished inside the top ten, in ninth, as they sat in the relegation places with seven points ahead of their trip to the North East.

Many wouldn't have expected quite the spectacle that was on show at St James' Park but it did look like that both sides would have to settle for the single point, however Cook's strike in the first minute of extra-time secured a crucial set of three points ahead of the international break.

The win pulled Bournemouth out of the relegation zone only dropping back down a place to 17th after Everton's 3-2 win over Watford, Howe spoke of the psychological pressure that comes with being in the bottom three and how crucial that the victory could be in their campaign.

"Its big psychologically I think for everyone connected with the club," Howe stated in his post-match press conference . "I don't think it matters what stage of the season you are at whether its the first game or the last game, its obviously worse in the last game but being in the bottom three is psychologically difficult."

"You know these days in the media it is rammed down your throat to a degree," the coach stated to the gathered press. "To lift ourselves out of this position temporarily is a good feeling but now we have got to try and build on it."

"It's all about the next game and try and build on this win," Howe added. "And hopefully its a key turning point in our season."

Great to be on the opposite end of a late goal

Many will have been surprised to have seen the final result considering the pummelling the South Coast side took in the opening minutes of the clash, with excellent chances for: Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu before Ritchie clattered the upright.

Bournemouth grew into the clash as it went on but it didn't look to be their day with Callum Wilson's glaring miss and Danny Pugh hitting the post right at the death, but they eventually broke through and Howe spoke of how "great" it was to be on the opposite end of late goal.

"A very difficult game for us Newcastle were good first half," he said on the first period. "You know when you have got the players like [Matt] Ritchie and [Jonjo] Shelvey with their long-range shooting they really did put us under pressure but we grew into the game and i thought we finished the first half quite strongly."

"Second half I felt was much better from the team and I thought we deserved the win in the end," the Englishman proclaimed. "And obviously we missed the chances in the lead up to our goal but delighted to see that goal go in."

"Well we have had a few of them this season and obviously the temptation is to think here we go again," the 39-year-old stated. "But credit to the players because they didn't feel that way and we kept knocking on the door and as the away team it is sometimes difficult to do that very very late in the game like it was."

"It's easy to sit back and just absorb pressure in that last stage but we didn't and to score from the set piece it was a great ball in and a great header," Howe concluded. "From our perspective it is a very satisfying way to win and you know we've been on the receiving end this season of conceding late goals so its great to do the opposite."