Eddie Howe “disappointed” with his side’s performance in draw to Swansea City

Eddie Howe on the touchline. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was “disappointed” with his side’s performance in the 0-0 draw away to Swansea City.

The Cherries were on the back foot for the majority of the game, against a Swansea side that have struggled to pick up points at home this season.

Howe’s side have improved their form, winning three of the previous four games coming into their trip to Swansea and have moved clear of the relegation zone.

Embed from Getty Images

Poor performance

Speaking to the gathered press, Howe said: “I was disappointed with our performance but any point away from home is to be respected, we dug in.”

Howe also had his say on the controversial Wilfried Bony goal that was disallowed on the stroke of half time.

Paul Clement said that the foul was “soft” and was very disappointed in the referee’s performance.

“You’re not going to be surprised I have a different view,” Howe said, “I thought Nathan (Ake) was pushed and I thought the referee blew the whistle before the ball went in.”

It was a poor performance by Bournemouth, but they have still picked up a vital point on the road without playing well, something they hadn’t done until recently.

Howe also had his say on Swansea, who they recently leapfrogged during this impressive five-game spell in which they have picked up more points than in the previous eight Premier League games.

“They’ve been very competitive,” Howe claimed, “they could easily have five or six seven (more) points, when you don’t get them it affects confidence. I saw a team totally committed and fighting for their manager.”

Bournemouth now sit 12th on 14 points, and look to be heading towards another season away from the relegation zone after a poor start.

The Cherries will next host high-flying Burnley next Wednesday, and will look to build on the point they earned at the Liberty Stadium.