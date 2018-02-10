Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Terriers look to stop the rot against Cherries

Bournemouth are on a six game unbeaten run. Photo: Getty.

A flying AFC Bournemouth side will have the opportunity to increase its winning run further when they travel to the John Smith Stadium to lock horns with David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Terriers would certainly remember the hammering they received in the reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium as a Callum Wilson hat-trick had blown them away. During that period in the season, both sides were in a similar situation in the table. Now though, things have changed a lot.

Wagner's side are struggling to arrest the slide, whilst Eddie Howe's men can’t stop winning.

The Terriers look for revenge and momentum

Wagner’s men did start the season well but have fallen off pace significantly in recent times. The last time they won a league game was back in early November and that was a week before their 4-0 drubbing at Bournemouth. It was a 1-0 win over West Brom when the Terries themselves were down to ten men.

As things stand, Huddersfield have failed to win a single game in their last 16 outings.

The Terriers are sat 19th in the table, four points ahead of rock-bottom West Bromwich Albion and only a point adrift Newcastle United, who are safe at 17th but face Manchester United at home.

A win could prove crucial in their fight for survival.

Wagner’s men have let in the third most amount of goals this season, conceding 46 times, a tally which is only one less than Watford’s. In terms of goals scored, they have a big problem.

The attempts to sign a striker in the winter window failed and they have scored only 19 times, a tally that has to improve if Huddersfield are to play in the Premier League next season.

Cherries look to keep run going

The ongoing run of results for the Cherries has probably been the best the club has been in since they have come into the Premier League. What makes it special is that it comprises wins over both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The last time Bournemouth lost a Premier League game was back on the 23rd of December and that was to table-topping Manchester City. They haven’t lost a single game in their last six outings and that has propelled them upto ninth in the table.

hile they are where they finished last season, Howe’s men would have to work hard to stay where they are. The upcoming games against Leicester and Newcastle after Huddersfield will allow them the chance to establish themselves in the top half of the table.

What has improved from last season is their defence. Bournemouth had the third-worst defence last season and the second-worst at this point last season, but they have the 13th best defence in the league right now, a certain improvement from last season.

In terms of goalscoring, the absence of Jermain Defoe has been covered up by the return to form of Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe.

Clean health sheet for the Cherries

Long-term absentees Tyrone Mings and Defoe are still out, but Steve Cook and right-back Adam Smith will face late fitness tests before the game to determine their availability in Yorkshire.

As far as Huddersfield are concerned, both Laurent Depoitre and Christopher Schindler will face late fitness tests themselves, while Danny Williams is out due to a dead leg injury. Elias Kachunga too is out as he recovers from his MCL injury.

Predicted line-ups

Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Schindler, Zanka, Kongolo, Hogg, Mooy, Quaner, Hadergjonaj, Ince, Depoitre

Bournemouth: Begovic, Smith, Ake, Francis, Daniels, Fraser, Arter, Cook, Ibe, Wilson, King