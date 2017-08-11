Manchester City made to be patient as they take opening win at Brighton

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for this evening. I've been Oliver Emmerson, taking you through Manchester City's win over Brighton. Until next time, have a lovely evening.

Not the ideal start for Brighton but not a terrible one, they'll have better days this season.

All over and a fairly routine three points for Manchester City, as they get what they hope will be a title winning campaign off to the perfect start. Sergio Aguero opened the scoring before a Lewis Dunk own goal put real distance between the sides, from which the hosts never recovered.

Full-time: Brighton 0-2 Manchester City

90: Into three minutes of stoppage time at the end of this one.

86: Brighton haven't disgraced themselves at all, but you did get the feeling that once City broke the deadlock it would be a long road back for the hosts, as it's proved.

83: Final change for the visitors, Bernardo Silva replaces Aguero.

79: Brighton brought Knockaert after the second goal, can he inspire a comeback?

75: That should do it for City as Fernandinho's cross troubles Brighton, Lewis Dunk tries to head away from Jesus but accidentally nods towards his own goal, pace on the ball seeing it fly past Matt Ryan.

GOAL! It looks like an own goal, 2-0 City!

70: Clinical. De Bruyne wins the ball in midfield, drives forward slipping it to Silva, the Spaniard with a quick ball into Aguero who controls well and fires the opener past Ryan. City ahead! Sane came on for Danilo, amongst all that.

GOAL! Aguero fires City ahead!

67: De Bruyne wants a penalty as he fires a powerful one at goal with his left-foot. It does hit Dunk's arm, but his arm is down by his side. Looks like a good decision to wave play on.

65: Good run from de Bruyne down the right as he beats a couple of players, his low cross diverted out for a corner. Taken short to Silva, the Spaniard floats one in, out for another corner... cleared!

59: Substitution for Brighton as Chris Hughton goes in search of a goal, striker-for-striker as 33-year-old Glen Murray replaces Hemed.

57: Wow! Ederson is all at sea as he comes to claim from a corner, dropping the ball. He's thankful to Vincent Kompany, who throws himself in front of the ball to block two follow up shots.

56: Close, for Brighton! Just wide as a corner that City don't clear falls to Duffy, the defender's shot deflecting narrowly outside the post.

53: Big chance missed! City see an opportunity go begging again as Dunk gifts the ball to Aguero, who fires wide as he bears down on goal, seemingly slipping in the process of shooting.

52: The ball is in the net as Silva rolls to Jesus for a tap in, but the flag is up from Fernandinho's pass to Silva. Correct decision, a good one.

45: Back underway, the 31.6% of players with de Bruyne in their fantasy team will be hoping he produces the goods.

Manchester City have dominated possession and had the better of the chances, but nothing to split the two at the AMEX Stadium. So far, so good for Brighton.

Half-time: Brighton 0-0 Manchester City

45: Gross swings it in, Dunk's header comfortable for Ederson to claim. That's their first effort on target. Three minutes of stoppage time.

44: Chance for Brighton as March wings a free-kick down the right, drawing a foul from David Silva. Can they take advantage?

41: A rare home attack as a long ball is aimed towards Murphy coming in off the left, only for the substitute's touch to left him down with Ederson stranded.

40: Five minutes left of the first-half and apart from the Jesus chance a few minutes ago, Brighton have kept themselves organised and dealt with City's threat fairly well.

34: What a save! City go from slow-to-quick with extreme pace, shifting the ball into the penalty area suddenly with one-touch passing, Aguero's cross finding Jesus whose header is brilliantly kept out by Ryan, the Brazilian smacking his rebound against the post.

28: Jesus down receiving treatment after colliding with Ryan, and the referee is holding a yellow card in his hand - presumably for when he gets back up. That decision looks very unlucky for the Brazilian.

27: Goallll, no?! It's a fantastic ball through from Kevin de Bruyne towards Jesus, who gets ahead of his man inside the six yard box to bundle the ball home off his chest and then his arm. Handball, it looks like it's been given for. No goal!

24: Brown, visibly emotional at having to be taken off on Brighton's big day, replaced by Jamie Murphy.

22: Izzy Brown down receiving a bit of treatment for what looks like a hamstring injury. Anthony Knockaert warming up.

17: Anyone remember Kevin de Bruyne's free-kick in Manchester City's Champions League win over Barcelona last season? Matt Ryan definitely does, as he was well equal to the Belgians's attempt at re-creating it there.

15: Guardiola isn't happy with City's dominant start, up out of his seat screaming at his defence, apparently wanting them to step a little higher and join more attack's, presumably in hope of squeezing Brighton further backwards.

13: City dominating possession so far, looking sharp as they go in search of that opening goal. Little in the way of attacking from the hosts so far, as Duffy shows his nerves by heading the ball out for a corner under little pressure.

6: Sensational piece of skill from Jesus, who flicks the ball over Dunk's head before bringing it down superbly, his low cross bundled out for a corner which is swiftly dealt with by the Brighton back-line.

4: Good early chance for Aguero as the ball is played across to him but he kick's over the ball, which breaks to Jesus who himself has an effort blocked.

0: Kick-off!

Here we go, the two teams are out and we're pretty much ready to go.

Propper, Gross, Suttner, Brown and Ryan all make their debuts for Brighton so you wouldn't be surprised if they're a little rusty, but then again City themselves have three debuting.

So, Pep Guardiola plumps for both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in a very attacking team, Kyle Walker and Danilo selected as wing-back's with Fernandinho offering the protection for a midfield containing David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne. Sterling, Toure and Bernardo Silva on the bench.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Kompany, Otamendi, Danilo; Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Silva, Jesus, Aguero.

Brighton XI: Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner; Brown, Propper, Stephens, March, Gross; Hemed.

Team news is out!

City have had a good warm-up going into the start of the campaign despite a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in their opening clash of their pre-season tour of America. However they have stepped up from their finishing their tour with their wins over Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, before heading to Iceland to take on West Ham United. The first all Premier League clash in the country belonged to the Manchester club, with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling giving them a comfortable 3-0 victory and they will be hopeful to take that form into the start of the league campaign.

Pep Guardiola will have been disappointed with his first season in England as it was his first season without a piece of silverware for the first time in his managerial career, and the Catalan has looked to rectify by breaking the bank with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy joining the cause thus far.

The trip to the coast will be start to what is expected to be a season of pressure for Manchester City, as they head to the AMEX Stadium with many of people expecting the Citizens to begin their title charge tonight.

After a slow start in the transfer market, the Seagulls have shown some financial strength in recent weeks, bringing in Davy Propper and then Jose Izquierdo, both for club record fee's.

It's a big day for Brighton after they were promoted from the Championship last season, impressive throughout and finishing in second after being pipped to the title by Newcastle United. That won't matter too much, as they now have Premier League football to enjoy.

We saw Arsenal overcome Leicester City 4-3 in an absolute thriller to open the season at the Emirates Stadium last night, then there's a whole host of action on Saturday before this game closes out the day. We'll have all the full-time scores from the 3PM kick-off's a little later.

Good evening and welcome to Brighton and Hove Albion's first taste of Premier League football, as their 2017/18 season gets underway against a team that are many's favourite for the title, Manchester City. I'm Olivr Emmerson and I'll be taking you through the evening's events, with kick-off set for 5:30 PM here in the UK. Until then though, strap yourself in as we build up to the game.