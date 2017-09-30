Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Seagulls confident ahead of trip to the Emirates

Brighton last met Arsenal in the FA Cup at the Amex, losing 3-2 on the day(Source: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images)

Arsenal face off against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend at the Emirates. The Gunners will be hoping to continue their recent upturn in form after a hard-fought victory against West Bromwich Albion and a 2-4 rout of BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League.

Chris Hughton's side are looking short of attacking options going into this game. Last week's 1-0 victory against Newcastle United was made sour by Tomer Hemed's three-match ban.

The Israeli's ban means that the Seagulls may not have an out and out forward for the game at the Emirates, Glenn Murray and Sam Baldock are still out with injuries.

While the quality of the sides may look vastly different. There are just three points separating them in the league table. Brighton sit 13th while Arsenal are 7th in the standings.

Arsène Wenger will be hoping that his side can get another three points at home. Alexandre Lacazette is in form after he scored twice to down West Brom in a 2-0 loss for the Baggies.

Team News

For Arsenal, many key players are still sidelined with injuries. Mesut Özil will not make it for the game in time, he is still pushing through his fitness issues.

However, Danny Welbeck, Calum Chambers, Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla are all still absent for Wenger. Young Nigerian Alex Iwobi might start the game and Laurent Koscielny is still doubtful with an Achilles problem.

For Hughton's Seagulls, their only concern is the forward area. Murray is close to a return from injury and Hughton will be hoping he can make it in time for the game.

Baldock still remains out injured for his team. Beram Kayal and Steve Sidwell are two other players who are out with injury, however, that won't be a concern ahead of the trip to the London club.

Both teams in good form ahead of the match

After suffering a few shaky defeats in the season early on, Hughton's seagulls gained some much-needed confidence from their victory against Newcastle in the league.

It was Hughton's first victory against his former employers. Interestingly, the last time Hughton was with Newcastle and they met Arsenal, the Magpies beat the Gunners in 2010.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have gradually started to improve their season after picking up victories in Europe and the league as well. Despite a number of absentees in their starting eleven, Wenger's men are touted to be the favourites for this fixture.

History supports Arsenal for the three points

In all six of their previous meetings, Arsenal stand head and shoulders above their weekend opponents. Brighton have never won an away game against the Gunners and scored just the one goal in all those attempts.

Since being promoted to top-flight football, Brighton are still yet to win an away game, the last time they did so was back in the old first division.

Wenger praises Seagulls' defensive discipline

Ahead of the game, Wenger spoke about Brighton's strenghts and about what his team will need to do to break them down.

He said,"I think it will be difficult to break them down because they are very well organised, they are very disciplined as well."

The Frenchman says that Hughton's side "keep the ball well" and also believes that they have a "good technical quality" in their ranks that makes them hard to beat. He further said,"We have done very well at home until now, so we know that it is absolutely vital for us".

Probable Starting XI's

Given that Brighton's only problem is their forward, Hughton will be hoping veteran striker Murray can make it back in time for the Arsenal game. The rest of the team should be the same on that beat Newcastle last time out.

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Suttner, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross, Murray.

Arsenal's multiple injury concerns won't be too much of a problem for this one, Wenger's side has enough quality in depth to challenge for the result against a stubborn Brighton team.

Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Bellerin, Sánchez, Lacazette, Walcott​.