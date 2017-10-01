Arsenal 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Lessons learned from The Seagulls narrow defeat

Brighton ​came away from ​The Emirates ​without any points after goals in either half from Arsenal​ saw them lose 2-0.

Arsenal dominated the first half and nearly took the lead in the first minute when £52 million pound signing Alexandre Lacazette ​struck the post with a thumping 25 yard strike.

Arsenal took the lead in the 16th minute after a set piece from The Gunners ​was blocked away well by the visitors and then found its way to Nacho Monreal​ on the edge of the box, whose effort flew into the top left hand corner.

The Seagulls​ enjoyed only very little of the possession but did strike the post as the half went on with a training ground free kick, teed up Solly March who fired his 25 yard effort off the post.

The second half started much the same way started much the same way, The Seagulls managing to stay in it till the 56th minute when Alexis Sanchez weaved his way into the box and back-heeled the ball to ​Alex Iwobi, ​who fired into the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

Brighton had few chances in the half until late on when substitute Glenn Murray's ​header went into the side netting after a good cross from Pascal Gross. ​Then Davy Propper curled his effort just past the right-hand post.

The Seagulls stay in 14th place in the Premier League.

The Seagulls defended well

The score could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for numerous blocks and clearances to thwart Arsenal and keep the defeat to a respectable one. This included good blocks and headers from Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk and a number of other players and showed to the team spirit and togetherness of the squad even though the game was not going their way.

Make the substitutions earlier on, Brighton

The introduction of Murray and Anthony Knockaert gave Brighton a more attacking edge and liveliness upfront but they came on in the 75th minute. Had they come on perhaps ten-15 minutes earlier we may have been talking about a narrower margin of defeat. This was due to the fact that Murray held up the ball well when he came on something which starting striker Izzy Brown struggled to do.

Go and take the game to Arsenal

The Seagulls continued to sit and defend too deep even when they conceded both times. Fans don't mind their teams losing if they get at the opposition throughout the game. Unfortunately, Brighton only showed glimpses of this and if they had harried the Arsenal defence throughout the game instead of sitting deep it may have been a different result.