Rosenior pleased by Brighton's start to the Premier League season

Rosenior in action for Brighton (photo: Getty Images / Christopher Lee)

Liam Rosenior is happy with how Brighton have started their debut Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls have picked up seven points from their opening seven games and speaking to the club's website, Rosenior said: “I think we’re on par. If you look at what our ultimate aim is for the season, it’s to stay up.



“If we achieve our Premier League status for this time next season, I think everyone would say it’s a decent season. In order to do that, I think you need to average around a point a game, and that’s where we are at the moment.



“We’ve played some very good teams, and most of them are in top half of the table.

​Rosenior ​also saluted how two of Albion's key players have adapted to the Premier League in Lewis Dunk and Solly March, ​saying that "Dunky has been outstanding, and the same with Solly."

Everton next up

​The Brighton defender is now focusing on their next opponents Everton who visit The AMEX on Sunday, Rosenior said: “It’s going to be a hard game, regardless of their form, because they’ve got top players and ones that have played at the highest level.

“With the amount of money that they’ve spent on recruitment, it’s not going to be an easy task, but at the same time, we can compete with any team at home."