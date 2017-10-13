Brighton vs Everton Preview:  Brighton hoping to deepen Everton's bad spell

Brighton vs Everton preview: Brighton hoping to continue Everton's bad spell

Brighton return to Premier League action as they entertain Everton at The AMEX on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides have enjoyed similar starts to the season. They both have seven points and exactly identical records so far , bar The Toffees have a worse goal difference than Brighton.

Brighton look to continue good form at The AMEX

Brighton will be looking to continue their good form at home as out of their three games at The AMEX so far they have won two and only lost one with was to Manchester City on the opening day.

One of the reason for their good record at home is the fact they have some incredible support from the Brighton faithful. The Seagulls fans have become even more a twelfth man for The Albion and this has given seen them make The AMEX a bit of a fortress so far this season. Even in the game they were beaten against Manchester City it took over 60 minutes for them to be broken down.

Fitness boosts for The Seagulls

Brighton have been handed a massive boost as Davy Propper who has started every Premier League game for them so far is fit after picking up an injury on international duty. This is a huge boost for The Albion as Propper and Stephens have forged quite the partnership in central midfield and over the last few games, Propper has been brilliant for Brighton.

Everton hoping to turn bad form around

The Toffees have been in poor form in their last five games as they have lost four out of five. Ronald Koeman and his players are under severe pressure especially considering the Everton boss has splashed over £100 million pounds on players. Unfortunately, he has failed to replace striker Romelu Lukaku. This has seen them only score four goals this season.