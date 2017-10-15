Player ratings as Brighton take a point against Everton

(photo: Getty Images / Ben Stansall)

Brighton were denied all three points against Everton by a Wayne Rooney strike from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

The Seagulls had taken the lead through Anthony Knockaert who tapped home Pascal Gross's cross to hand the hosts a lead before Rooney's equaliser.

How did each home player rate?

'Keeper and defence

Matthew Ryan (8): Should have got man of the match, made six of seven saves to deny Everton and especially the double save the last kick of the game. He really deserved a clean sheet.

Bruno (7): The captain was solid at the back as usual and was unlucky to have the penalty given against him for an alleged foul on Mason Holgate.

Lewis Dunk (7): Another solid display from the centre half. He made some good runs forward and kept Rooney very quiet.

Shane Duffy (7): Forced off through injury with 30 minutes left to go. Prior to going off was again superb in the air and was a real threat in both boxes.

Markus Suttner (6): The Austrian full-back did well defensively but up against Domanic Calvin-Lewin he had a testing afternoon.

Midfield and attack

Anthony Knockaert (6): Off the mark with his strike in the 82nd minute. Apart from that he really wasn't quite himself today but came to life in the last 20 minutes.

Davy Propper (7): Another solid performance in the centre of the park. He did well by making some good forward passes and runs. He also got stuck into a midfield battle with Idrissa Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin.

Dale Stephens (7): The central midfielder did a great job in the midfield. Got stuck in and make it difficult for the Everton midfield to get the ball in the second half.

Solly March (6): Not his best game. He made a couple of nice runs and got past Holgate once or twice but did not look confident of taking him on and did struggle to pick up defensively.

Pascal Gross (7): Another assist for the German playmaker. He started slowly making a couple of way ward passes. Apart from that he harried the defence and made things happen second half.

Glenn Murray (6): A tough afternoon up there for the big target man. He held the ball up well and should have won a penalty in the first half after being blocked off when through on goal by Phil Jagielka. He was replaced by Izzy Brown with seven minutes to go.

Substitutes:

Uwe Huenemeier (6): Came on for the injured Duffy and did well at cutting out any balls in the box with his head or feet.

Jose Izquierdo (7): Came on with 15 minutes to go for ​March and had pace to burn against a tired Holgate. Denied by Jordan Pickford twice and including before Knockaert's goal.

Izzy Brown,6 - came on for Murray with seven minutes to go. He nearly made it two after he curled an effort towards the top left hand corner but Pickford was equal to it to save the shot.