Chris Hughton looks ahead to West Ham clash

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton spoke to the press before the Seagulls trip to London to face West Ham United.

Both teams are entering the clash off of 1-1 draws. Brighton let late lead slip against Everton while the Hammers played to a stalemate against Burnley.

Hughton tries to keep players spirits up

Following the draw with Everton, the manager was able to get himself and his team to look ahead, saying ”It's not been difficult because we try to do it as soon as possible. I suppose the reality is that although it felt like a defeat, it wasn't".

He was happy that "We had enough good periods in the game and showed good enough form that we’ll continue to be encouraged" and because of that “With that being the case, it's not so difficult to pick the players up. For us, every game is a challenge, every game is something new.



We're a team that is having to get used to this division and the quality of it.”

Seagulls boss talks about West Ham clash

In looking ahead to Friday's match, Hughton reflected on his time at the club, stating “West Ham are a big club. I played there for a year-and-a-half and thoroughly enjoyed my time there. It was an important time in my playing career".

He knows what the supporters expect: “I know the expectations of the supporters, they want to see good, attractive football, but most importantly, they also want to see winning football.



“They’ve experienced some difficulties, with the change from the old stadium to the new stadium, and players that they’ve brought in over the last few transfer windows.".

He also understands that "they’ve got a lot of quality there" and "I always feel that when West Ham have a difficult time, they will always come through it".

“Irrespective of where they [West Ham] should be and their form, they’re a team that are around us at this particular moment in the league table and we're looking forward to it.”

Points away from home a key

Hughton admits “away form is going to be the most challenging. It’s a game away from home, in a big stadium" and isn't looking at league positions, saying "irrespective of league positions, we’re up against a very talented team".

At the AMEX Stadium, the manager is more pleased: “At home, we’ve acquitted ourselves well. We felt we should have won the game against Everton, but we’ve won two games at home, drawn one and put on a very good show against Manchester City".

Hughton gives his thoughts on new Hammers stadium

West Ham are playing at the new London Stadium this year and the Seagulls boss knows ”It's different, they're a club that played at the same stadium for so many years and it's a change. But it's a change for the right reasons.".

"It's a bigger stadium, certainly further away from the pitch itself, but those are adjustments that any club that either move or build a new stadium have to get used to.



"Tottenham are hopefully in a new stadium for next season and Arsenal have also done it. Numerous clubs have changed stadium and have had to get used to it. West Ham will be no different.”

