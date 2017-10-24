Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright backs Lewis Dunk for England call-up

Dunk playing at the AMEX Stadium/Photo:

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk is being tipped for a call-up to the England national team following his outstanding start to the season.

With the Seagulls sitting 11th in the current Premier League table, the 25-year old has received the backing of former Arsenal legend Ian Wright to be included in manager Gareth Southgate's squad.

Wright showers Dunk with praise

Speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport, the Gunners second all-time leading goal scorer said "They're starting to talk about Dunk as someone who could maybe, if he carries on what he's been doing, be an inclusion.



"It's not something I'd be too adverse to because I've seen him and haven't seen anyone block as much. The last person was John Terry and, of course, there was Martin Keown as well."

Carragher joins Wright in praise of Dunk, ability to block

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was quick to join Wright in complimenting Dunk, taking it one step further by saying “We don't see enough of this [last-ditch blocks] in the Premier League now, we want a lot more from our centre-backs. That's the way the game is going, but there's nothing better for me in the role that I played to see defenders defend like this, and want to defend. Doing everything they can to stop that ball going into the back of the net".

The former Reds standout also thinks the Seagulls success and chances of staying in the top flight will largely depend on Dunk and defensive partner Shane Duffy: "A lot of Brighton's success will be built on those two centre-backs. If they are going to stay in the league they need to keep them fit, and if they perform, they are going to give Brighton a fighting chance."