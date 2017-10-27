Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants club to "stay grounded" ahead of Southampton clash

Hughton applauds the Brighton fans following the club's 3-0 win at West Ham. Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton insists his side must "stay grounded" ahead of their Premier League clash with Southampton.

The Seagulls go into the game off the back of a 3-0 thumping at West Ham United that sees them sit 12th in the Premier League table in their first top-flight campaign since 1982-83.

Hughton provides injury update

Brighton's squad are relatively healthy as they gear up to take on the Saints and ahead of the game, Hughton said: "The only injury at this moment is Steve Sidwell. He will still be a while but he’s making good progress. Apart from him, everyone else is fit and available, which is very good news."

The Englishman also gave an update on duo Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal, who he said "have played in the last two under-23 games" but have not "had the training and build-up that the others have had."

He continued: "They looked good in the games and have worked very hard on their rehab programmes."



The Seagulls also welcome back Tomer Hemed from a three-match ban, which Hughton said is "a big boost."

"He was in very good form before the ban, so it’s great to have him back," the manager explained. "We also have Izzy Brown who can play up front, but his best position, at this moment, would be just off the striker.”

Manager wants club to 'be grounded" ahead of South Coast derby

Hughton warned against a loss of concentration against Southampton, such was the boost of their emphatic win over West Ham - having won a third of their nine games so far.

He told journalists: “There’s always that danger [of over-confidence], but it’s my responsibility, and the responsibility of the people around me, to make sure we’re level-headed going into every game."

Lessons have been learned and Hughton feels the team know "that if your level of performance is like it was at West Ham last Friday, you have every chance of winning a game."

The 58-year-old admitted that "it could have been completely different" and that while the teams "were completely changed", West Ham's mid-week cup win over Tottenham Hotspur showed that because "it looked over and, of course, it wasn’t."

Hughton places the responsibility of getting the team ready fully on his own shoulders.

He added: "It’s my responsibility to make sure we’re grounded and going into every game knowing that we have to work very hard to get a result."

Southampton test awaits Seagulls

Hughton is aware of the quality of the Saints, stating: "We’ll have to be very good at both ends, because they’re a very good side on the ball. They have a lot of ability and play in a certain way - I don’t think they’ll change their expansive style."

With the firepower up front for Mauricio Pellegrino's squad, ex-Newcastle and Norwich boss Hughton knows that defending will be key.

He said: "In their last game, they played with two very good players up front [Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini]. We’ll be very conscious that we have to defend well, because they’re very good offensively."

His strategy for the game is to "put pressure on them and allow ourselves opportunities to score goals", acknowledging: "Southampton are a wonderfully-gifted team, and that makes it a very dangerous game.”

Ryan praised for performance so far

Hughton also had huge praise for goalkeeper, and summer signing Mathew Ryan, who has kept three clean sheets so far this season having bounced back from a tricky start to his Brighton career.

“After the Atletico Madrid game and maybe the first game of the season, where he arguably would have been disappointed with one of the goals, he’s been excellent for us," Hughton reflected.

He also said that the shot-stopper "knows the reason why we brought him in, because of what we’d seen him do over the last few seasons and how we liked that."

Hughton said: "Going back to the Everton game - where we were really disappointed to concede the goal when we did - without a couple of very good saves, it’s a game we could have lost."

Hughton knows that Ryan must feel good after his clean sheet at the London Stadium because there "can’t be anything better for a goalkeeper" and insisted he is "really delighted for him.”