Brighton & Hove Albion defender Bruno pleased to make it to 200 appearances

Bruno pleased to make it to 200 appearances (Photo: Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Bruno Saltor was pleased to record his 200th appearance in a Seagulls shirt on Sunday, in their 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.



He said: "It was a special day to be honest, and overall it was a good result.

​"I remember my first game where we lost at Swindon Town, which was a bad start, but I am really proud to have played 200 games for this club."

Bruno is proud to play for The Seagulls: “I have loved it and it’s so important for me to play for this club.”

Bruno reflects on Sunday's draw:

Bruno reflected on how good a result it was against Southampton on Sunday: “We’ve generally started games well, but Southampton are a very good side. The table might not say that at the moment, but they are a team with a massive squad and some really good players."

The Spaniard also spoke about how Brighton reacted to an early setback in the game: “They were lucky with their goal, and after that we reacted really well. To play like that against a team like Southampton says a lot about us as a team."

Bruno praises Albion Teammates:

The right-back also praised the impact of Pascal Groß and Glenn Murray after the two combined to equalise for Brighton on Sunday, saying“They did really well and Glenn has been magnificent for us after his injury, both defensively and offensively. He’s scoring goals, which all strikers want and I’m very happy for him.

“It’s not just him though, all of us work hard and that’s one of our main strengths.”

Bruno will be hoping he and his Brighton teammates can continue their recent good form with a win away at struggling Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.