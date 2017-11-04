Shane Duffy looking forward to "huge" November

Brighton have enjoyed a fine start to their season (Source: Steve Bardens / Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy has spoken about the Seagulls' challenges ahead of a "huge month" in November. The newly-promoted side will be facing José Mourinho's Manchester United later in the month.

They will hope for a repeat of their form in October where they won one game and drew twice, which has kept them in mid-table ahead of a visit to Wales to face Swansea City today.

Brighton's visit to Old Trafford will come after the international break and Duffy is optimistic about November after a good start to the Premier League season for the Seagulls.

Duffy excited to play in big games

Ahead of the game at the Liberty Stadium later today, Duffy spoke to the club's official site about his views on the fixtures being played in November. He believes there are "great opportunities" for him to play in some "huge games" for the Seagulls.

He spoke about the "massive" fixtures that Brighton will be playing this month and highlighted the visit to Old Trafford, a game that he's "always dreamt" of playing.

He further spoke of his delight about how the season has started for Brighton. The Irishman feels the season has been "brilliant" for his side. On a personal note, Duffy says he wants to keep himself fit and ready for selection, while also hoping to "pick up a few good results".

Brighton face Stoke City and a struggling Crystal Palace side this month as well, there are points there to be won for the Seagulls if they can keep their momentum going.

However, Duffy says he finds it "difficult to look beyond the next game", as he prepares for the Swansea clash. The former Blackburn Rovers defender has underlined the fixture as a "big game" and believes his team have enough to win the game.

Duffy highlights the need for victory in Swansea

Ahead of the clash at the Liberty, Brighton sit in 12th on the table and three points could potentially keep them in the upper half of the league standings. Duffy has highlighted the significance of gaining all three points despite a satisfactory start to the season.

He said,"We’ve had a good few results recently and we’re a bit disappointed with the last-minute goal against Everton, but we had a huge result against West Ham".

Duffy believes the team has had a "good run" and acknowledged that remaining unbeaten in the top flight is "quite tough".

The Irishman also spoke of how he always tries to "treat every team the same way", however, he feels the game against Swansea is a big one because the Swans are below the Seagulls. "if we can get a win, it gets us three points further away from them.”, said Duffy.

Duffy's partnership with Lewis Dunk has been praised quite a few times this season already. Their mettle will be put to the test against Swansea who will look to the in-form Tammy Abraham for their goals against the solid Mathew Ryan.