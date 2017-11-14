Tim Krul has no regrets over Brighton move despite Ryan competition

Tim Krul has no regrets over Brighton move

Tim Krul feels he has made the right choice joining Brighton from Newcastle United​.

Krul arrived on transfer deadline day on loan before then making his move permanent after making an impressive debut in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth​.

Since making the move permanent, the Dutch keeper has failed to make an appearance in the Premier League due to the superb form Matthew Ryan has shown.

Despite this, Krul still think it was the right move to leave: "From what I’ve seen so far, 100 per cent. The facilities, the set up, the people, I could not have made a better decision, not only because it is six degrees warmer!

“I’m working hard every day to push Mat Ryan and Niki (Maenpaa) as well. He’s done great so far and we’re picking up points, that’s what it’s all about."

The 29-year-old keeper is ready if needed, saying that “If the gaffer needs us or Mat got injured, I need to be ready and literally it can happen any second.

“It’s a different position for myself, because I’m used to playing week in, week out, but I feel fit, I feel great and I feel I’m getting better every day again.”

Krul made 157 appearances for Newcastle in the Premier League in October 2015 before picking up a cruciate ligament injury on international duty.

Easy decision

Moving to the south coast to reignite his career with The Seagulls has been easier than Krul expected he said, saying that he found a house with ease allowing his family to move down.

The 'keeper thanked his new club for their help, saying; "The club did everything to sort things out and there’s no big timers. Everyone wants to help each other and everyone has one aim, staying in the league. It’s nice to be part of it."