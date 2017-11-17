Tomer Hemed extends Brighton contract until 2019

Hemed remains a key player for Chris Hughton's side after his return from suspension(Source: Catherine Ivill - AMA via Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed has signed a new contract to keep him at the AMEX until 2019.

The 30-year-old been an important player for the Seagulls in attack and manager Chris Hughton is delighted with the forward's decision.

In seven appearances so far this season, Hemed has managed to score twice in the league. He will be hoping to do more for the Seagulls, with Glenn Murray's form helping the Brighton's push for safety this season.

Hemed's contract is well-deserved says Hughton

Since joining from Spanish side Almeria in 2015, Hemed has been a key part of Brighton's push for promotion to the top-flight. His contributions in the Championship last season were vital for Hughton's side.

The Seagulls boss spoke about Hemed's contributions to Brighton's cause last season and this season as well. He spoke about "brilliant" Hemed has been for Brighton since signing in 2015.

Hughton said,"He was a key player for us in our promotion-winning season, and this season he has made the step up to the Premier League."

The former Norwich City boss further spoke about how everyone at the club is simply "delighted" with his contributions for Brighton."This new contract is hard earned and well deserved", Hughton added.

Hemed happy with how the season has started

After his contract extension, the 30-year-old spoke with BBC Sussex about his journey with Brighton through promotion and now enjoying top-flight status.

Hemed said,"I was part of the team that got promoted and now I can be happy and enjoy the Premier League with Brighton, I wanted to show the club that I can play at this level".

Hemed's 33 goals in 97 appearances have been a huge contribution to Hughton's side in the past few seasons, however, the Israeli forward was close to leaving the AMEX in the summer.

Speaking about his situation in the summer, Hemed said,"In the summer no-one knew what was going to happen to me and until the last day it was still an option that I would leave."

He further spoke about how these things can happen in football and that he needed to "deal with the situation" as a "professional".

Ahead of the clash against Stoke City, the Seagulls are sitting high and happy in eighth in the Premier League table and Hemed is happy with the way things are going for the Seagulls.

He said,"I am happy I started the season well and it has made the club take the decision and shown me they are happy with me and want me for longer".