Brighton 2-2 Stoke City: Lessons learned as Seagulls take a point

Lessons learned from Brighton's draw to Stoke City

Brighton could only manage a 2-2 draw at home to Stoke City on Monday night.

The Seagulls twice came from behind twice through Pascal Gross ​in the 44th minute, and Jose Izquierdo ​curled an effort into the bottom right corner in the second half.

Stoke had taken the lead first through Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kurt Zouma in the first half.

Take your chances

Before Brighton went 1-0 up they could have been two or three up but they failed to take the chances and got punished. Izquierdo fired an effort wide of the post and Dale Stephens' shot went just wide of the post prior to Stoke opening the scoring.

Sloppy defending

Chris Hughton would have been upset with the defending as for both goals it was too easy for Stoke to score. It was far too easy for Chupo-Moting to get in behind and score and Zouma was unmarked at the back stick.

More from Anthony Knockaert

Knockaert could have done more to help Brighton get on the front foot. He didn't seem comfortable on the ball and was not running at the full back like he usually does as Eric Pieters looked beatable if you ran at him.

Get the ball to Izquierdo more

The Seagulls were most threatening down the left through Izquierdo, but Brighton failed to pick him out on a few times when he had made a great run, which was a shame as he terrorised the Stoke defence when he got the opportunity to.

Embed from Getty Images

Get the ball forward quicker

On a number of attacks Brighton were far to slow to get forward quick enough and this gave Stoke the chance to get back and stop any counter attack. They also struggled to make runs and create the space required to get in behind and down the right flank.

Make the substitutes earlier

The substitutes came a bit late and it seemed like the wrong players came on and off. Knockaert should have made way for Solly March not Izquierdo and Tomer Hemed should have come on for Gross and not Izzy Brown.