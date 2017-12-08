Chris Hughton hopes to see improvement at Huddersfield over last game

Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton spoke to the press as the Seagulls prepare to visit fellow promoted side Huddersfield Town.

Both teams have not tasted victory since November 4 and the Brighton boss is hopeful that his side can hit 20 points with an important away victory on Saturday.

Hughton wants to see improvement over last visit to John Smith's Stadium

With both teams in the Skybet Championship last season, they met in February at the John Smith's Stadium with the Terriers emerging as 3-1 winners. Hughton said "Certainly I hope we've evolved enough to be better than the last time we went there because I thought not only were they good on that day, we were poor".

One area that has pleased the boss is the Seagulls' away form this season, stating "But one area I've been delighted with so far this season is our away performance. "And sometimes an away performance can lead to good away results. That has been the case and it will need to be the case".

Seagulls boss talks about Huddersfield

Hughton spoke about the difference between Huddersfield at home and on the road, stating "They are a side that have been probably up and down away from home but at home they're very strong. They have a crowd that are very vocal and get behind them and we'll have to make sure we put in a performance".

He complimented their moves in the summertime to strengthen the squad, saying "They've recruited really well and they've got a very good squad, good numbers in the squad" while also expressing the familiarity the two clubs have with each other: "it's a squad we know quite well because of our encounters last season.

"They are a club that is similar to ourselves and have adapted reasonably well to the Premier League so far."



