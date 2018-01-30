Hughton delighted as Ulloa swoops back to The Seagulls for a second spell

Ulloa swoops back to The Seagulls for a second spell

Brighton have added some more attacking firepower to their squad yesterday with a certain man from Argentina rejoining on loan.

Of course, the man in question is Leonardo Ulloa who returned to The Albion three-and-a-half-years after leaving for a club-record received transfer fee of £10 million to join Leicester City.

The Argentinian scored 26 goals in 58 appearances in his first spell and quickly a fans favourite. The striker also holds a record at The Amex of being the first player to score a hat-trick at the stadium in a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

Since joining Leicester in 2014, The 31-year-old striker has scored 18 goals in 81 appearances. Six of these goals came in Leicester's Premier League title winning season in 2015/16.

However, Ulloa has fallen out of favour this season and is behind fellow strikers Jamie Vardy, Islam Silimani, Shinji Okazaki and Kelechi Iheanacho in the pecking order.

Hughton's view on Ulloa:

Brighton boss Chris Hughton had the following to say on Ulloa when speaking to the club's website: “We’re delighted to welcome Leo back to the club. He’s scored goals at Premier League level and will further strengthen our attacking options.



“I wasn’t here during his first spell at the club, but I know he was very well thought of by all concerned, including the club’s supporters.



“He’s achieved a great deal since he left, including winning a Premier League title, and his experience at this level will be hugely beneficial to us.



“Albion fans will know all about him - he’s a physical striker that holds the ball up well, and he’s capable of scoring goals, which we hope he will continue to do back here.”

​​Ulloa's view on the move:

Ulloa had the following to say on rejoining The Albion when he spoke to the club's website yesterday: "It was an easy decision because I have a unique feeling with this club – they opened the door for me to come into England and I know all about the fans, the club and the city.

“This feels like my home in this country – when I’m in the city and the streets I feel different and for that reason I’m happy to be back here.

“I had a special relationship with the fans the first time I was here and that’s really good for me – they’re so important to the team.

“When you can feel them on the pitch you feel more comfortable and I felt that here before – I want to do a job on the pitch for the team​."

When will Albion fans see him play?

Brighton fans may get their first glimpse of Ulloa in Wednesday'ss game away at Southampton​. Hughton confirmed he is in the squad for tomorrow's game and could well be pushing to make his debut either from the start or the bench.