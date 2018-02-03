Chris Hughton hails "special strikes" in vital win over West Ham United

Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was understandably delighted as he met the press following the Seagulls 3-1 win over West Ham United.

Goals from Glenn Murray, Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross lifted Brighton up to 13th place, level with the visitors and Watford in the continuing logjam at the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Izquierdo, Gross goals "lift" Brighton

After Murray and Javier Hernandez traded goals in the first half, it was wonder strikes by Izquierdo and Gross that propelled the Seagulls, with Hughton stating:“You’ll need them [goals] - Glenn’s goal was a typical striker run, but you need them special goals that players can create.



“Both players that scored them [Jose Izquierdo and Pascal Gross] are capable of that, and we need more of that from them.

"It gave us the lead [Izquierdo’s goal] and that was the lift. At that stage in the second half it was still 1-1, and it’s very nervous and can go either way."



Hughton continued: “You need something to break that deadlock, and when it’s a goal like that, it lifts you even more.”

Hughton satisfied with second-half display after giving away first-half lead

The Brighton boss was happy with his side's start, stating: “We started the game really well and took the lead with a good goal."

However, he was disappointed by the Seagulls drop in performance levels, saying: "it was a little bit disappointing that we let our levels drop halfway through the first half".

While complementing the visitors, the 59-year-old boss said: “West Ham are a good side with a lot of good players, and it was disappointing to concede the goal."

"We came out in the second half and were the better side. Probably in that second half, it was as good as we’ve been all season in regards to threatening and looking like we could get more goals.”

Massive game against Stoke up next

Brighton are three points above the relegation zone as they visit another relegation-threatened side in Stoke City next Saturday, with Hughton satisfied about recent events.

“It’s about the levels and we’ve faired okay this season," the Seagulls boss said. "At the moment it feels like a big win and it’s been a good week"

“We stayed in the FA Cup and drew against Southampton. We now have a good week’s preparation going into the next game and hopefully, this will give us the lift we need.”