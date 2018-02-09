Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview: Potters and Seagulls clash in Premier League

Stoke City vs Brighton preview: The Potters and Seagulls clash in Premier League

Stoke City entertain Brighton and Hove Albion tomorrow at The Bet365 Stadium in what is a crucial game for both sides.

The home sit currently sit 18th and only four points above bottom place West Bromwich Albion. The Seagulls sit in 13th and only three places above their opponents.

The last time the sides met at The Amex back in November in finished in a 2-2 draw, but both managers, Chris Hughton and Paul Lambert will be looking to get the three points in order to help their sides in the Premier League.

Brighton's record signing in squad

Hughton will have club-record signing Jurgen Locadia fit and available for selection for the first time meaning that for the first time this season, Hughton has a fully fit strike force to choose from.

Locadia is expected to be on the bench with Glenn Murray continuing as the lone striker after his impressive form recently having scored five goals in his last seven games.

One thing is for sure, Brighton fans will be looking forward to seeing Locadia playing and seeing what he will bring to the table.

Stoke's new signing to make home debut

It's not just Hughton who has a new signing who could play a part on Saturday as Badou Ndiaye is set to make his home debut for Stoke.

The midfielder joined from Galatasaray deadline day for £14 million and played 60 minutes last weekend in the 2-1 defeat away at AFC Bournemouth.

Despite having only trained for a couple days before playing against Bournemouth last weekend he played very well and seems to have slotted into the Stoke midfield well.

The Seagulls are looking to change history against Stoke

Brighton's history against Stoke does not make for great reading. The Seagulls are without a win at Stoke in 15 league matches since a 1-0 second tier victory in September 1961.

The visitors also haven't scored in any of their last four visits to Stoke.

Add to this The Seagulls haven't won away since their 1-0 victory at Swansea back in November it doesn't give Brighton fans much hope of them getting this away at Stoke.

Team news for both sides

Stoke have Jese back in their squad for the first time since December after he was given time off due to the premature birth of his son.

The hosts will also have defender Bruno Martins Indi available after he missed the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend through injury.

Brighton only absentees are midfielders Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak, meaning that apart from that Hughton has a fully fit squad to choose from.