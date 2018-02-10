Brighton players rated in fantastic draw against Stoke City

Brighton players rated in versus Stoke

Brighton and Hove Albion earned a well deserved point away at Stoke City this afternoon.

Albion led through Jose Izquierdo's well-worked goal before Xherdan Shaqiri equalised. Goalkeeper Matthew Ryan earned his side a point with an excellent penalty save from Charlie Adam late on.

Below we rate the Seagulls' players out of 10.

Ryan the hero in late penalty drama

Matthew Ryan 8/10:

Made a couple of loose pass in the first half but was not tested in the opening period. Great save to deny Adam a winner and to save two precious points.

Ezequiel Schelotto 6:

Looked very uncomfortable in the first half and made a couple of loose passes.

Lewis Dunk 7:

A couple of nice blocks in the first half. Had a good header in the 77th minute which he put just wide of the right post. Tackle of the season to deny Adam a tap in following the saved penalty.

Shane Duffy 7:

Couple of good headers defensively and in the attacking third and wasn't far off doubling Brighton's lead.

Gaetan Bong 7 :

Done very hard to mark a difficult winger in Xherdan Shaqiri. Sat off and gave Shaqiri room to hit an effort and equalise.

Solly March 6 :

Good effort 24 minutes in on a very wet day but, Butland did well to keep March's effort out.

Taken off in the 85th minute for Anthony Knockaert.

Davy Propper 7 :

Fantastic vision and pass to pick out Izquierdo for his second chance in the first half. Great deft pass to set up Izquierdo for his goal.Done really well with Propper to cut out a lot of Stoke's possession in the middle.

A very good chance for the Dutchmen as he heads over Pascal Gross's header. Another good chance for the midfielder but rushed it and put his effort comfortably at Butland.

Dale Stephens 8 :

Done really well with Propper to cut out a lot of Stoke's possession in the middle. Made some terrific tackles and interceptions in the second half. Made a couple of superb passes in the second half.

Jose Izquierdo 9 :

Great effort in the first couple minutes when he cuts inside and produces a great save from Jack Butland. Nearly opened the scoring as he cut in off the left and curled his effort just wide of the post.

Finishes off a great move with a lovely curled finish into the bottom right corner after starting off a great move and playing some lovely one twos. Another effort cutting inside and forces Butland into a good save.

Pascal Gross 6 :

Great run to get in behind but missed a couple of opportunities to shoot and then twist and turns and fails to get the ball in the box. Fabulous ball into the box to set up Propper for a chance in the 56th minute.

Good effort which he hit straight into the arms of Butland. replaced in the 78th minute by Beram Kayal.

Glenn Murray 7:

Some great hold up play in the first half to help create a couple of chances for the visitors. Had a half chance 17 minutes in but put it over the bar. Another bit of great hold up play Murray early in the second half to help give Brighton a break from defending.

Replaced by Leonardo Ulloa in the 70th minute.

Substitutes:

Leonardo Ulloa 6:

Came on in the 70th minute for Murray. Great hold up to bring down the ball and set up Propper for a chance in the 76th minute.

Beram Kayal N/A:

Replaced Gross in the 78th minute.

Anthony Knockaert 6:

Came on for March in the 85th minute. Great clearance off the line from the Frenchmen to deny Stoke.