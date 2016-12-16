Pre-match analysis: Burnley unlikely to stop the rot at Spurs

Spurs have scored 14 in their last 4 home games (photo: Getty Images / Dan Mullan)

Burnley fans will be making the trip to North London more in hope than expectation on Sunday afternoon, as they look to pick up their first point outside Lancashire since their return to the Premier League.

Dangerous attack against a leaky defence

All the statistics point towards a Spurs win. With 14 goals in their last four home games, the hosts will fancy themselves to score at least a couple against a Burnley side who have failed to even find the net in six of their last seven away Premier League matches. Whilst Spurs have won five of their least six Premier League games at White Hart Lane, Burnley have lost six of their last seven and found themselves behind as early as half-time in five of those matches.

Burnley have not looked assured in defence this season, often relying on the brilliance of Tom Heaton to keep them in matches on numerous occassions. Spurs have created an average of 18 shots per game since just missing out on the title in 2015/16 and will provide an additional threat oncemore this weekend. Son Heung-Min will look to exploit the vulnerability of the Burnley full-backs, supported by the energy and desire to get forward of English full-back pairing Danny Rose and Kyle Walker.

Spurs' English players will cause a threat (photo: Getty Images)

With Burnley lacking a traditional defensive midfielder in their engine room, Christian Eriksen could enjoy more freedom to create opportunities for the attacking talents around him. One player who will certainly be looking to get on the end of his delivery is goal threat Harry Kane, who will test the credentials of England teammate Michael Keane and his defensive partner Ben Mee.

Burnley will look for success on the counter-attack and set-pieces

Despite Spurs only losing two games this season, the Burnley players will still be industrious and positive in their approach. Their energy allows them to be a force on the counter-attack and manager Sean Dyche will encourage them to make the most of limited possession, with an average this season of 41% compared to their opponents' 57%.

Another area that could provide fruitful for the visitors is from set-pieces. Burnley have scored five of their 15 goals from such situations this season, whilst Spurs have conceded four from 11 in similar scenarios.