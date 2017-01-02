Sean Dyche explains Burnley "lost focus" as they slipped to a defeat against Manchester City

Dyche felt his side could have got more (photo: Getty Images)

Sean Dyche described Burnley's defeat as "the one that got away" following a 2-1 loss to a Manchester City side that were subjected to playing with ten men for the majority of the game.

"Two changes at half-time affected the game"

Dyche was impressed with his team's opening 30 minutes before Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho received his marching orders for a two-footed lunge on Johann Berg Gudmundsson. The Burnley manager stated that “it’s tough to come to these places and it was a strange affair because at eleven against eleven I felt we looked strong".

The former central defender explained how he felt the introductions of David Silva and Sergio Aguero changed the game for Pep Guardiola's side. Dyche suggested, "they made two changes half-time and that definitely affected the game and we kind of lost the feel of the game and our focus". He added, “we came away from what we do and that allowed them the chance to get into the game, but equally you have to give them credit".

The introduction of Aguero changed the game (Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

"We have certainly given a good account of ourselves"

However Dyche was proud of his side's response after falling two goals behind, stating, “at 2-0 down it’s hard, but as our lads do they have given everything to get back in the game".

Despite the fact Burnley still only have one point on the road this season, Dyche felt his side proved a point with their performance. “We’ve certainly given a good account of ourselves today," the English manager said, "it’s just that we couldn’t get the point, but they are top class at home and it doesn’t take away from what we’ve achieved".

The Clarets' manager now hopes his side can take heart from periods of the game when they were on top, adding “now it’s about continuing the journey and staying resolute to our performances in order to get what we want".

After the game, Burnley confirmed that Joey Barton will be joining that journey after officially resigning following a disappointing short spell with Rangers.