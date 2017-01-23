Post-match analysis: A tale of two penalties as Burnley's poor away form continues at Arsenal

The telling moment in the contest (Photo: Getty Images)

Two red cards and as many penalties set up a tense finale at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal stole a late victory to prevent Burnley from adding to their lowly points total on the road.

Burnley start with a solid 4-4-2 to frustrate the hosts

Despite the Clarets' dire away record - having claimed just a single point away from Turf Moor - they maintained an organised unit against a free-flowing Arsenal side who went into the match as the second highest scoring team in the Premier League.

Two banks of four remained resolute, whilst Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray pressurised from the front as Burnley allowed little time for Arsenal's playmakers to spring attacks on their own turf.

The Gunners' central midfield trio of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil saw plenty of the ball but were unable to thread through decisive passes to in-form attackers Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez.

As a beleaguered home side trudged off without netting at half-time, a familiar problem for Arsene Wenger seemed to have resurfaced where he could not allow Sanchez to be as decisive as he is in a lone striker role, with Giroud entering the game in great goalscoring form.

Burnley pressurised throughout (photo: Getty Images)

Grandstand finish with a fiery ending

The visitors continued to remain solid in the early moments of the second half before switching off on the hour mark.

Shkodran Mustafi was able to manoeuvre himself away from the Burnley defence to meet Ozil's corner and apply an easy finish with no surrounding attention.

At that point Arsenal were comfortable as Burnley offered very little threat. Even when Xhaka lost his head with a reckless two-footed lunge on Steven Defour to earn a red card, Burnley offered very little in the way of attacking threat.

However they continued to press and were duly rewarded three minutes into stoppage time. Francis Coquelin hung out a lazy leg before Barnes went to ground and Moss duly pointed to the spot.

His attacking partner Gray stepped up to convert as Wenger lost his cool and was sent to the stands, protest in lieu, as he shouted at and pushed the fourth official.

The Arsenal manager clearly felt aggrieved though Moss seemed to get both the red card for Xhaka and penalty award correct.

A more questionable decision came just minutes later when Ben Mee was adjudged to have challenged with a high foot as he caught Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny.

The Burnley defender's foot was undoubtedly high, though a case could be made for Koscielny ducking into the challenge.

That sparked Sean Dyche's moment to be incensed, as Sanchez showed his class to chip into the back of the net under pressure and ensure the Gunners did not drop points in the title race.