Burnley v Bristol City Preview: Clarets look to progress to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup

Ben Mee celebrates scoring against Bristol City last season (photo: Getty Images)

'Turf Moor the fortress', it is not very often you hear that phrase banded about but it certainly has been this season.

With 25 points from 12 games at home, not even the sides who play at Old Trafford, Anfield or the Nou Camp can boast such a record. Surely a Bristol City side who have managed just two wins in 14 away Championship games can cause an upset in the FA Cup Fourth Round?

Johnson's position under threat

The Robins currently sit just above the drop zone in England's second tier and go into the match on the back of a club record eight straight league losses. With rumours circulating that manager Lee Johnson and star player Lee Tomlin have fallen out, the near future does not look too bright for the south-west side.

Johnson received the dreaded 'vote of confidence' last week after losing 11 of their last 12 games. However, he will be hoping that the deadly aim of Tammy Abraham, on loan from Chelsea with 18 goals this season, can fire his side to safety in the league and a possible surprise run in the FA Cup.

However Bristol City face a Burnley team that have only lost at Turf Moor three times this season, against Manchester City, Arsenal and Swansea City. Protected by the England international duo of Tom Heaton and Michael Keane, with the former making more saves in the Premier League than any other goalkeeper this season, the Clarets boast a better defensive record at home than the likes of Manchester City and Champions Leicester City.

A lot of pressure rests on the young shoulders of Abraham (photo: Getty Images)

Burnley boast the bragging rights in recent years

The record book does not make great reading for the visitors either. Bristol City have lost their last four games against Burnley, conceding 13 including a hat-trick scored by Andre Gray in their last meeting that ended 4-0 to the Clarets.

The Robins have also failed to make it past the Fourth Round of the FA Cup for 16 seasons, whilst Burnley have only lost one of their last seven matches in the competition against lower league opposition.

Boost in the middle of the park for Dyche

Burnley will however be without their most influential passer Dean Marney who picked up a long-term injury in the week. However recent addition Joey Barton is set to start, whilst fellow midfielders Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick and Scott Arfield bolster Sean Dyche's options in the engine room.

The visitors will make a late call on Tomlin who has been suffering from illness, but will definitely be without the services of defensive duo Mark Little and Adam Matthews. Such injuries open the door for teenager Zak Vyner to start in a Bristol City side that will also be missing the experienced Gary O'Neil and fellow midfielder Korey Smith.