Burnley 2-0 Bristol City: Clarets secure comfortable passage into fifth round with Defour's masterclass

Despite Sean Dyche making several changes to his Burnley side, the Premier League outfit produced a professional display as they cruised past Championship strugglers Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

A goal from Sam Vokes on half-time gave them breathing space at the break, before a sublime Steven Defour lob showed more of the top-flight quality that Burnley fans are becoming accustomed to.

Encouraging Bristol City start put in the shadows by late first-half Vokes goal

Despite poor recent form that has put manager Lee Johnson under pressure, Bristol City started in confident fashion as they looked to formulate an upset.

Milan Djuric was released in the third minute and lofted an effort over second-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope. The hosts gradually began to settle into the game as Tendayi Darikwa disguised a pass to Scott Arfield who fired a cross-shot across the face of the goal.

Burnley began to camp themselves inside the Bristol City half and Johann Berg Gudmundsson guided a header just wide from Defour's corner. Arfield and James Tarkowski then both struck efforts just off target as the Clarets went through the gears.

With five minutes remaining of the opening period, Defour combined with Gudmundsson once more but his effort was thwarted by Fabian Giefer.

The visitors then created a golden opportunity of their own as Djuric found himself unmarked in the penalty area but could only head his effort straight at Pope.

Bristol City were then made to pay with the last kick of the first half as Defour stole the ball back and played in Vokes who slotted his effort into the bottom corner.

Vokes nets the opener (photo: Getty Images)

Defour takes control with international class

That late Vokes goal seemed to dent the belief of the visitors as Burnley dominated the opening of the second half.

A nervy Aden Flint backpass was kept out by a stretching Giefer, before Arfield fired wide after more influential play by Defour.

Lee Johnson added top goalscorer Tammy Abraham to the contest but he made little impact before Defour showed his international class once more. Gudmundsson reversed a pass to the Belgian and his chip over Giefer was quite simply sublime.

With the game all but over, Defour continued to pull the strings as he played in Vokes before the Wales international struck the post.

As the architect Defour left the field on 78 minutes, so did the tempo and quality of passing within the game and Burnley strolled to a first Fifth Round draw for six years after another solid performance.

Attentions for Burnley now turn to reigning Premier League champions Leicester City on Tuesday evening, whilst Bristol City will look to regroup in their quest to avoid relegation when they take on Sheffield Wednesday on the same night.