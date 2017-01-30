Sean Dyche hints at late Burnley signings whilst young quartet leave on loan

Joey Barton has been Burnley's only high profile signing this Winter (photo: Getty Images)

Tuesday 31 January is shaping up to be an eventful day at Turf Moor. In the evening the Clarets host Leicester City, though Sean Dyche is hoping to nail the signatures of one or two new additions earlier in the day.

Dyche admitted “there are couple of pending situations that have been there for a bit now but still haven’t quite got done". Though when asked if a signing will be made he suggested “we think we will but it’s not that easy".

Burnley have enjoyed a fruitful campaign thus far and Dyche is wary that any new signings must fit the requirements of the Clarets and will join with a vision for the future. He explained "we are in the market and we are looking at players we think can benefit the club, not just me and the team immediately but the club".

Dyche added "we want to continue to build a stronger unit as a club both on and off the pitch, which means the alignment is important" and admitted he is willing to work into the night to complete the right deal. “In everyone’s ideal world you get deals done before the game but you never know. We are active on a couple of things and we will see if we can get them over the line".

Dyche is hoping to add to the squad (photo: Getty Images)

Chris Long heads a list of four that depart

Space has been acquired in the Burnley squad with four young starlets shipped out on loan. Striker Chris Long will join Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the season after scoring four goals for their League One rivals Fleetwood Town.

Defender Alex Whitmore will return to Morecambe after impressing earlier in the season, whilst winger Josh Ginnelly joins Burnley's FA Cup Fifth Round opponents Lincoln City and striker George Green joins fellow non-league outfit Salford City.