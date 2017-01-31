Burnley sign midfielder Ashley Westwood from Aston Villa

Westwood has made over 300 professional appearances (photo: Getty Images)

Sean Dyche announced the Deadline Day signing of central midfielder Ashley Westwood as Burnley look to further strengthen their options in the squad.

The versatile Westwood can also play in defence

Westwood will take the number 18 shirt after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal that includes the option of a 12-month extension. After making 162 appearances for Aston Villa across the past five seasons, the centre back brings a wealth of experience that has seen him participate in the highs of an FA Cup Final outing at Wembley and the lows of Premier League relegation last season.

Previous to his time at Villa Park, the 26-year old made 143 appearances for Crewe Alexandra that included a spell as captain. It means that despite being in the prime of his playing career, Westwood has already made over 300 professional appearances in just ten seasons. He is also liable to chip in with a handful of goals after netting 20 times during that period.

Westwood playing in the FA Cup Final against Arsenal (photo: Getty Images)

"It's a fresh start and I want to show people what I can really do"

Westwood admitted he was "delighted" to have signed after finding a positive atmosphere at Turf Moor. He admitted “it feels like a proper football club and homely and that’s what I like." The midfielder added, "I like to be appreciated and I think I will definitely get that here".

The midfielder felt his career had stagnated at Villa Park, suggesting, “it’s a fresh start and I want to show people what I can really do because things had got a bit stale at Villa".

The lure of the Premier League also proved irresistible to the new signing. He explained, “I have had some great times at Villa but recently it’s not been too good. I’m back in the Premier League and I’ve got another chance".

Westwood will be hoping to be a part of the squad for Saturday's trip to Watford after watching Tuesday evening's clash with Leicester City.