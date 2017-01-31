Westwood transfer allows Aiden O'Neill to join Oldham on loan

O'Neill has already made a handful of high-profile appearances (photo: Getty Images)

18-year-old Burnley midfielder Aiden O'Neill will play the remainder of the season for League One side Oldham Athletic following the Clarets' decision to sign Ashley Westwood on Deadline Day.

An emerging talent

Australian O'Neill has impressed with a handful of appearances for Burnley this season but the arrival of central midfielder Westwood is likely to limit his chances of further first team football. With Oldham struggling in 23rd position in League One, the Lancashire club have looked North of the M66 to acquire the services of the talented teenager.

The versatile youngster, capable of supporting defensively and mustering opportunities, has already made five appearances for the Burnley first team this season after signing his first professional contract last January. He made a late substitute appearance in a 2-0 victory over Liverpool, before making his full debut against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup.

Dream come true

Born in Australia, the midfielder with Irish ancestors has already enjoyed a remarkable story in his short career. Whilst playing for his home club Brisbane Athletic, the determined youngster was spotted by Burnley's talent scouts and offered a short-term contract. O'Neill duly accepted as his parents moved abroad with him to pursue the dream career.

Within just six months at Turf Moor, Sean Dyche offered O'Neill a three-year contract shortly before he made his Premier League debut in front of his parents in that shock victory over Liverpool. His former coach in Australia, Zoltan Erdosi, described O'Neill as a player who "has got a lot of physical attributes and he does a good job covering and defending but he also has the creative ability and the ability to score and win the game".

O'Neill will now look to add to his stock as he attempts to support Oldham in their fight against relegation.