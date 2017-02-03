Watford vs Burnley pre-match analysis: Clarets look to break down organised Watford outfit

Sam Vokes could lead an all-action Burnley side (photo: Getty Images)

Two hard working teams meet at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon with not much to choose between Watford and Burnley. The Clarets sit three places and just two points above the Hornets as an intriguing contest lays in store.

Selection headaches for the hosts

Watford come into the match on the back of a shock 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday. Their victory came through a combination of organisation and energy, undoubtedly an equation Walter Mazzarri will be looking to utilise oncemore this weekend.

The Hornets played with four central defenders spread across their backline but it remains to be seen whether they will stick with a tried and tested strategy. Burnley offer a different level of quality to Arsenal, so Mazzarri will have to choose whether to stay with such a tactic or look to go on the offensive with home advantage. The return of Jose Holebas could force the issue in favour of the latter.

Watford's energy is undoubted and they will need to be all-action oncemore in the wake of injuries to their creative duo of Roberto Pereyra and Nordin Amrabat. With captain Troy Deeney leading the line by example, Valon Behrami matches such enthusiasm in the engine room, as does Tom Cleverley who brings an extra ounce of passing ability to the squad.

Troy Deeney exemplifies the graft that will be prominent on the pitch (photo: Getty Images)

Burnley side looking strong with new additions

Sean Dyche prides his Burnley side on being one of the fittest in the league and they will undoubtedly match Watford's graft. Jeff Hendrick and Joey Barton are likely to patrol the midfield and will close spaces efficiently that Cleverley and Etienne Capoue will look to utilise.

Sam Vokes and Andre Gray match such intensity up front and will undoubtedly cause Watford's defence headaches with their desire and movement. The addition of Robbie Brady adds natural width to the side, thus testing the defensive capabilities of Daryl Janmaat.

Supported by England internationals Michael Keane and Tom Heaton at the other end, Burnley will prove to be a tough nut to crack in a game that will arguably see more turf covered than any other Premier League contest this weekend.