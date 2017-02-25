Hull City 1-1 Burnley: Fair result in an even contest at the KCOM

Hull City flirted with climbing out of the relegation zone but their jubilation of opening the scoring was short-lived as Burnley earned a draw to double their away points tally for the season.

Mbokani and Maloney return in surprise Silva selection

Hull manager Marco Silva surprised many with his team selection after a two-week break from action that saw the squad enjoy a mid-season break in Portugal. Dieumerci Mbokani was selected to lead the line, despite not scoring a goal for the Tigers since arriving last August. Shuan Maloney slotted into the number ten role in the absence of the injured Evandro, whilst Ahmed Elmohamady and Omar Elabdellaoui offered a commentator's nightmare on the right-hand side.

Burnley's starting line-up showed a much more familiar look and incorporated six changes from the side that lost to Lincoln City in the FA Cup last weekend. Ashley Barnes was trusted to join Andre Gray at the front of a 4-4-2 as Burnley went in search of their first away win of the season.

Tight opening in an important contest for both teams

As Humberside continued to battle with the remnants of Storm Doris, George Boyd offered the first effort against his former club but the Burnley midfielder could not get enough purchase on his long-range effort that was comfortable for Eldin Jakupovic. The visitors certainly had the best of the first ten minutes with record signing Robbie Brady looking dangerous with his set-piece delivery. Yet is was Hull who manufactured the clearest chance of the opening exchanges, as Mbokani showed a lack of confidence when he headed over from six-yards after a telling delivery from Elmohamady.

Kamil Grosicki was beginning to grow into the contest and he had two half chances, firstly lobbing over after a mistake in Burnley's defence before a goalbound effort was deflected wide by Ben Mee. In between those opportunities the Clarets saw Brady lash an effort over.

The game really began to open up with just five minutes left on the clock for the first half. Mee showed his ability at the other end as he met a Brady cross, only for Jakupovic to spill the effort onto the crossbar. Grosicki then whipped a free-kick just over, before Barnes and Elmohamady exchanged late efforts that were ultimately way off the mark.

Both sides sparred for authority in the opening 45 minutes (photo: Getty Images)

Sparring continues in the opening exchanges of the second half

Hull came out after the break the more confident side but Mbokani could only head off-target again after a good early spell of pressure for the hosts. Yet Burnley gradually worked their way back into the contest and Barnes fired just wide on the half-volley after a weak clearance from Andrew Robertson.

Andre Gray had the next effort of note, finding space in the inside right position before dragging an effort across goal. George Boyd, not know for his tough tackling, was then lucky to escape a red card with a reckless challenge before Grosicki saw another shot flash just wide after a lay-off from Mbokani. With the game beginning to resemble that of a basketball contest, both sides were crying out for composure in front of goal.

Keane header pegs back Huddlestone penalty as the game sparks into life

A spell of corners midway through the half from the dangerous Grosicki resulted in nothing more than a deflected strike from Harry Maguire trundling wide. Yet when the Polish international drove through oncemore to win another set-piece five minutes later, the Tigers' fifth corner of the game eventually compiled their reward. The resulting dead ball cross from Grosicki was handled by Michael Keane, earning the hosts a penalty. Tom Huddlestone stepped up and smashed the ball past Tom Heaton who got a hand to the effort but could not cope with the power of Hull's first shot on target.

Yet Hull have struggled to defend set-pieces themselves this season and such an area proved costly oncemore just four minutes later. Keane was afforded too much room and was allowed to chest the ball down and fire Burnley level from Brady's corner, as Hull added to their record of conceding more goals than any other Premier League team so far this season.

Marco Silva responded by bringing on Abel Hernandez and the Uruguayan almost made an instant impact as he headed Robertson's cross wide. Sean Dyche made three late substitutes of his own as Burnley also went in search of three points but they ended up digging in for the final two minutes of stoppage time after Ashley Barnes was giving his marching orders for elbowing Andrea Ranocchia. The visitors were nearly made to pay as a direct ball fell to Hernandez, only for Hull's top scorer last season to lash his effort wide with the final action of an intriguing contest between two promoted sides.