Pre-match analysis: Burnley look in good shape to end their poor form on the road against Swansea

Leroy Fer netted the winner earlier in the season (photo: Getty Images)

Burnley's record of two points from a possible 36 on the road is a tally Swansea City will not be fearful of. In fact their overall points per away game record in the 50 games they have played over three Premier League seasons is the worst in the 24-year history of the lucrative league. Just 20 points from their half century of fixtures is lower than the other 46 sides that have played since the inception of England's top flight.

Burnley look to pace and endeavour to overturn poor record across the border

Taking on an inspired Swansea outfit led by the tactically astute Paul Clement, Burnley are greeted by a side with three Premier League wins in their last five outings. The Welsh club will also be boosted by an excellent recent record against the Clarets, winning their last three meetings 1-0 and with five clean sheets in their last six league games.

The statistic of Burnley netting six goals in their 12 away Premier League games this season does not hold much hope for Sean Dyche's side turning such a statistic around. Yet Swansea have conceded 57 goals in 26 games this campaign and the four teams that have conceded more after the same number of matches were all relegated.

The energy of Andre Gray matched with the strength of Sam Vokes will provide a stern test for the Swansea central defenders. Alfie Mawson has impressed since breaking into the first team but faces a different type of contest on Saturday against a Burnley side that will pressurise from the front.

George Boyd and Robbie Brady provide the main source of support from the flanks and face intriguing head-to-head battles against Martin Olsson and Kyle Naughton. Though Brady and Olsson may not directly face each other for much of the contest due to their natural left-sided expertise, the duo know each other well from their Norwich City days.

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has an excellent record against Burnley (photo: Getty Images)

Silencing Sigurdsson is the key to success

The Swansea midfield enjoy to pass the ball in a tactic reminiscent of the successful Roberto Martinez era. Clement has looked to redeploy the pass and move scenario through the creativity of Jack Cork and Tom Carroll. Yet the buzzing around of Joey Barton alongside either Jeff Hendrick or Ashley Westwood will limit their time on the ball and blunt the tempo in the engine room.

Arguably Burnley's greatest weakness has been found defending the flanks, but with Nathan Dyer and Jefferson Montero both injured it removes a creative outlet for the hosts. Yet Swansea have a real threat in Fernando Llorente who has netted nine times this season.

Supported by Gylfi Sigurdsson, likely to play as an inverted attacking left midfielder thus allowing Leroy Fer to support the central midfield, Burnley will have to be wary of the floating Icelander and particularly his set-piece ability. Sigurdsson is top of the Premier League charts for number of chances (34) and ultimately assists (5) from dead ball situations.

However, if Burnley can continue their high pressing game whilst keeping their discipline, the Clarets have the counter-attacking ability and endeavour to secure all three points at the Liberty Stadium.