Swansea 3-2 Burnley: Clarets sink to defeat at the Liberty

Burnley ​were denied a point against Swansea City thanks to Fernando Llorente's injury time winner which gave the home side a vital three points in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League​.

Sean Dyche made three changes from the 1-1 draw at Hull with Paul Robinson replacing Tom Heaton in goal while handing starts to Jeff Hendrick and Wales striker Sam Vokes. Meanwhile, Paul Clement made one change following Swansea's 3-1 defeat at Chelsea, with Luciano Narsingh handed his first start for the club.

Early dominance from Swansea

Swansea looked the more likely of the two sides to open the scoring, controlling the game in a possessional sense and producing a number of good opportunities. Alife Mawson hit the woodwork twice in the opening exchanges before Swansea got their just rewards for a positive start.

Leroy Fer curled a delightful cross to Fernando Llorente, who headed home powerfully from close range after 12 minutes. The game took a highly controversial turn on the 20 minute mark, with referee Anthony Taylor awarding Burnley a penalty for a handball from a corner. However, replays show the ball had actually come off the arm of Burnley striker Sam Vokes.

Nonetheless, Andre Grey converted expertly from the spot to level the match up at half-time. It was Burnley who then took the lead midway through the second half, with Grey doubling his tally on 61 minutes with his eighth goal of the season. The striker latched on to a knock down from Sam Vokes before spinning and volleying into the bottom right corner.

However, the lead was shortlived with Martin Olsson putting Swansea back into the match just eight minutes later. The defender was put through via a sumptuous backheel from Sigurdsson before firing the ball into the top left hand corner to give the keeper no chance.

Llorente with another brace

Fernando Llorente was the man to make the final impact in the match, producing his fourth brace of the season. The Spaniard towered above Ben Mee to head beyond Paul Robinson and give the home side a crucial three points.

While Swansea's midfielders deserve plenty of praise for the quality of delivery produced on the day, Fernando Llorente was the man of the match for the home side with two decisive moments of class ensuring his side took all the spoils in an encounter not without it's controversy. Come the end of the season, these three points could be the difference between survival and relegation.

The win moves Swansea give points clear of the relegation zone while Burnley, who remain without an away win in the Premier League this season, fall to 12th. A total of just two points on the road is the lowest in the league and questions will be raised as to whether Sean Dyche's side could be dragged back into the danger zone if they don't improve their away form.