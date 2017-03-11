Liverpool vs Burnley pre-match analysis: Compact defending and breaking in numbers the key for Clarets

Andre Gray tormented Liverpool earlier in the season (photo: Getty Images)

Liverpool go into Sunday afternoon's clash at Anfield as heavy favourites. Faced by a Burnley side who average a league low 39% on the road, expect the hosts to dominate both possession and territory.

Yet such an unfolding story could work in the favour of the Clarets. Sean Dyche's side are disciplined and fast on the break, thus are more than capable of frustrating Jürgen Klopp's men and punishing them on the counter-attack. Such a tactic worked in the favour of Burnley when they defeated Liverpool at Turf Moor earlier in the season.

Flair against endeavour in the midfield

Liverpool have at times found life difficult to break down opposing defences this season. With their top passer Jordan Henderson an absentee, the hosts will be looking to flair players such as Adam Lallana and Sadio Mané to rekindle the magic they showed before Christmas.

Neither player will be afforded time on the ball. Burnley apply a hard press, centred around the efforts of an engine room consisting of Joey Barton and Jeff Hendrick. The Clarets will look to turn over the ball quickly before releasing dangerous speed demon Andre Gray.

Liverpool will be looking to Lallana to create chances (photo: Getty Images)

Wide areas could prove pivotal

One area the visitors will have to be wary of is the flanks. Burnley have found it difficult to defend such areas this season and will be relying on Robbie Brady and George Boyd to be disciplined in supporting their full-backs against the Liverpool overload.

Whilst Liverpool languish with just three wins in their last 13 matches and one clean sheet in their last eight, Burnley are more than capable of causing an upset. However a terrible away record this season, combined with a poor history at Anfield, suggests that a lot will have to work in the favour of the visitors if they are to record their first away win of the season.