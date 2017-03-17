Sunderland vs Burnley Analysis: Thwarting Defoe could be key to the Clarets earning their first away win

The Burnley defence will be keeping close tabs on Defoe (photo: Getty Images)

Both Sunderland and Burnley will see Saturday's meeting as a real opportunity to earn three points. The Black Cats are desperate for a victory as they sit six points adrift of safety, whilst Sean Dyche's men are still seeking their first away win.

Opening goal will be key

Neither side comes into such a contest in great form. Burnley have been drawing at half-time before losing five of their last seven away fixtures, whilst Sunderland have fallen behind in the first 45 minutes in the same number of matches and lost all of them. Thus the first goal could be critical on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley have only kept one clean sheet on the road this season, whilst Sunderland have failed to score in five of their last six. Matches between the sides have seen two goals or less in five of their last six meetings, adding more weight to the value of registering on the scoresheet first.

Heaton and Keane are looking to double their clean sheet tally on the road (photo: Getty Images)

Chances at a premium

Although there are creative players on both sides through the likes of Robbie Brady, Steven Defour Adnan Januzaj and Seb Larsson, the ball is likely to spend substantial periods in the air as neither team has appeared particularly comfortable in possession this season. Such a tactic could work in favour of the visitors who possess aerial expertise and a knack for scoring from set-pieces with 11 of their 31 goals this season coming from such positions.

However, Sunderland boast an ace up their sleeve in Jermain Defoe who has 14 goals to his name this season. Fresh from a recall to the England squad this week, Defoe still has the poacher's instinct and faces an intriguing clash against England teammates Michael Keane and Tom Heaton.

They find themselves at the other end of the spectrum in terms of their international careers. Defoe has the ability to find space between Keane and defensive partner Ben Mee, yet how many opportunities he has to test Heaton will depend on the service he receives from his colleagues.