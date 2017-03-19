International Clarets prepare for duty

Vokes (far left) takes on Hendrick (second from left) and Ward (right) (photo: Getty Images)

Several Burnley players have been called up to represent their countries after a string of good performances in claret shirts have been rewarded by national team managers.

Heaton "delighted to be in the squad"

Michael Keane and Tom Heaton have both been selected by Gareth Southgate in England's 23-man squad for a friendly against Germany on Wednesday evening and World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on Sunday. Heaton made his national debut against Spain last October, whilst Keane was an unused substitute in that squad.

Heaton feels that his international progression is a testament to how well Burnley are performing, with some of his teammates following suit. He explained "I'm delighted to be in the squad. It's been a fantastic journey so far being involved in it and I'm hungry for it to continue and kick on from here. It's great for the club and I think Andre Gray is knocking on the door. It's a great marker to see how far the club has come and where it's going".

Keane and Heaton are both in the England squad (photo: Getty Images)

"It's a good sign that there are a number of international here"

A trio of Burnley players could meet on Friday evening when Ireland host Wales in a World Cup qualifier. Central midfielder Jeff Hendrick and full-back Stephen Ward are in the squad for the hosts, whilst Sam Vokes will earn his 49th cap if selected to play for the visitors.

Energetic midfielder Scott Arfield makes an interesting trip above the northern border as he represents Canada against his country of birth, Scotland. With the pair meeting on Wednesday, Arfield returns to play against the nation he represented at youth team level, this time wearing the red of Canada where his father was born.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admitted his pride for the number of internationals coming our of his squad. "It's a good sign that there are a number of internationals here. There are big strides forward and we are delighted with that".