Brady seals hat-trick of awards for Ireland

Photo via Getty Images

Burnley winger Robbie Brady secured three awards at the Republic of Ireland's International Football Awards, seeing off fellow Premier League players in the process.

Brady was named as Senior Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year on Sunday evening in Dublin, while also winning the prize for International Goal of the Year for his dramatic winning header against Italy in Euro 2016 - a goal no Irishman will forget in a hurry.

It was the first time a player has notched three awards at the ceremony that looks at football over the past 12 months and Burnley's record signing was viably delighted at the news.

Triple seal for Brady

Teammate Jeff Hendrick was nominated for both player of the year awards while Seamus Coleman was shortlisted for the senior prize. Shane Duffy also featured in the nominations for the young player award. With Stephen Ward also in attendance along with the entire senior Ireland squad, Brady was the only Burnley player to pick up an award at the weekend.

​​"I've been fortunate enough on this one, the other two hominess had fantastic years," ​Brady said at the awards on RTE Sport.

​"I'm honoured to have just pipped them, but it's a massive honour for me and for my family. This for me is a massive achievement and I'm over the moon," ​concluded the player.

Brady played an instrumental role in Ireland's Euro 2016 campaign in France, securing their passage to the last 16 of the competition. The Irishman reflected that the teams performances have given the group a new found hunger and desire to go on and try to qualify for the 2018 World Cup which will take place in Russia.

"A few players had been there before, but for the new lads it definitely stood to us," ​said Brady, on the Euros. ​"To be able to go and represent your country on a major stage will stand to us, and it just gives us the hunger to go and qualify again."

​Friday Qualifier

The Burnley trio are all part of Ireland's squad for upcoming games against Wales and Iceland during the international break, and will all be hoping to make a stellar impression on Martin O'Neil and extend their lead at the top of the group.

However, Brady is out of action for the game on Friday night against Wales in Dublin. The winger will be a huge miss to the side, with his goal against Italy which took Ireland to the last 16 of the Euro 2016 finals in France indicative of what a crucial role he has within the international squad. Joining him on the sidelines will be Rob Elliot, Paul McShane, Ciaran Clark, Liam Kelly, Harry Arter and David McGoldrick.