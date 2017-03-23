Burnley representatives Keane and Arfield impress during internationals

Keane has made himself part of the furniture with England (photo: Getty Images)

Defender Michael Keane and midfielder Scott Arfield may have been unable to help their nations to victory on Wednesday evening but both came away with numerous plaudits as the duo impressed for England and Canada respectively.

"He didn't put a foot wrong"

Keane formed part of a back three for England on their visit to Germany, joining Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling in a composed new unit for the national team. Making his debut for England, Keane settled in quickly to his role and earned numerous plaudits as the visitors were only undone by a Lukas Podolski thunderbolt.

After playing the full 90 minutes, former England star Gary Lineker admitted "Michael Keane has made a very assured and impressive start, both defensively and in possession".

Wales legend Ryan Giggs, a former teammate of Keane's during his youth days at Manchester United, added "a big plus [for England's performance] is Michael Keane's debut. He didn't put a foot wrong".

Fellow Burnley player Tom Heaton is also part of the squad but was unused in Dortmund, though the pair will return to home soil when England host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening.

The central defender previously represented England at youth level (photo: Getty Images)

Arfield in great form

Energetic midfielder Scott Arfield faced an intriguing scenario as he represented the birthplace of his father against the side he represented at youth level. After pledging his allegiance to Canada, Arfield impressed throughout as the 117 ranked team in the World held Scotland to a 1-1 draw.

However, Sean Dyche will be feeling concerned after the domestic managers' international break nightmare came true for the Burnley boss, with Arfield limping off towards the end of the game.

Several more Burnley players will be in action in the coming days, with no less than four in the pipeline to make an appearance during Republic of Ireland against Wales.