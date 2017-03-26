Opinion: Why Burnley must fight to keep Michael Keane

Keane composed two excellent performances against Germany and Lithuania (photo: Getty Images)

Michael Keane is quickly becoming one of the best central defenders in the Premier League. With Burnley enjoying a stellar season and looking set to avoid relegation with ease, Keane was rewarded for a string of solid performances with his international debut against Germany last week.

A strong 90 minutes, followed by a clean sheet against Lithuania, will have numerous managers assessing their options as Clubs look to prize Sean Dyche's key asset away from Turf Moor.

Keane and Mee rising through the ranks

An ever-present in the league this season, Keane has passed the century mark for Burnley appearances in recent weeks, despite only joining the Club two and a half years ago. Forming a triumvirate with Tom Heaton and Ben Mee in a reliable defensive unit, Keane has been at the heart of a side performing above expectations this season, with an impressive home record to boot.

Keane's ability to read the game at only 24-years old has been particularly impressive. With an average of 1.9 interceptions per game, the central defender has the nous to step out of the back four and break up opposing attacks.

Even more impressive is his blocks and clearances record. Keane ranks seventh in the top flight for the number of average clearances at 7.7 per game and fifth for the amount of blocks with 1.3, joining partner Mee who is also in the top ten of both of those categories.

Mee and Keane have one of the tightest partnerships in England (photo: Getty Images)

Lack of replacements at Turf Moor

Whilst Mee is at the peak of his career, racking up 211 Burnley appearances by the age of 27, the concern for former defender Dyche is the reserve options for his two central defenders who have played in every Premier League game this season.

James Tarkowski has made just 21 appearances in two seasons for the Clarets, whilst the adaptable Kevin Long has been part of the Club since 2009 but played just 28 times in those eight years.

Keane, formerly part of Manchester United Academy, is likely to attract big names in the summer. Dyche may struggle to halt a move for the ambitious central defender, particularly now he is an established international. Burnley will be able to cash in on a big price but must ensure they have a genuine replacement in the pipeline if Keane is to move on.