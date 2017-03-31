Pre-match analysis: Burnley face tough task against the hot form of Spurs

Spurs have already defeated Burnley twice this season (photo: Getty Images)

Burnley may have one of the best home records in the Premier League but they face a challenging fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon as Mauricio Pochettino's men fail to give up on the title chase.

Away side dangerous even without Kane

Spurs are without top goalscorer Harry Kane but still provide a potent threat going forward. Son Heung-Min offers a different challenge for the central defensive pairing of Michael Keane and Ben Mee, adopting positions all over the final third that will tempt the Burnley back four out of position.

Supported by Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, Spurs have creative options oozing from the central areas. Alli, in particular, seems to be continuing his development but is still subject to the odd loss of temper. The young attacking midfielder will be a target for the wily Joey Barton in the middle of the park.

Alli will have to keep his temper in check (photo: Getty Images/ Dan Mullan)

Wide areas could be key

Spurs offer a real threat from the wide areas in the form of their wing-backs. Kyle Walker will provide quality and energy down the right, whilst Ben Davies looks set to deputise for the injured Danny Rose. Considering Burnley's full-backs have struggled at times this season, Saturday afternoon could provide a real test of their discipline.

Yet it is going the other way that Burnley have potential. With their 4-4-2 formation offering the opportunity to overload Spurs in the wide areas, the likes of Robbie Brady and George Boyd could find space to pick their crosses.

However, Burnley face one of the toughest defences in the league. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen forged their partnership at Ajax and have developed it in North London, whilst also being bolstered by England international Eric Dier. If Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes can break clear of the astute three, they then have to beat one of the best Premier League goalkeepers in Hugo Lloris.

With Spurs unbeaten in six and Burnley without a win in seven, the excellent Clarets record at Turf Moor could be severely under threat on Saturday.