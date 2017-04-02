Sean Dyche reflects on a rare home defeat for Burnley

Photo via Getty Images

Burnley slumped to a disappointing defeat to the hands of Totteham Hotspur at the weekend. Goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-min were enough to seperate the two sides, with Burnley failing to show the quality that they've found at home this season.

Sean Dyche felt his side were well and truly worn down by Mauricio Pochettino's side, who's quality was too much for the Clarets on the day. The 2-0 defeat sees Spurs close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Dyche pleased to performance prior to opener

​"I was pleased with the team we picked and the way they delivered a performance until the first goal," ​said the Clarets boss.

“I thought for the first half it was a good performance and at the start of the second half we still looked strong and in it, but then we gave a really poor goal away and it changed the whole feeling."

“It’s interesting to see, even at their level, the power of strength they have as a club because the goal seemed to give them more belief.

“We know they are second in the Premier League for a reason, but they kept the ball better after the goal and we couldn’t find our feet for the next 20 minutes, which really changed the rest of the game.

“On reflection, they as real top side and it’s a big learning curve for us again about the details in a game," ​continued Dyche.

​"It's a strange position to be in, on days like today, because you have to balance out the strides we have made against the team you are playing."

​"With the injuries they had - and we wish Harry Winks well - they actually brought players on who you could argue were stronger than those starting the game."

Survival not yet secure, warns Dyche

​"We don't think we are on easy street for one minute. Everyone keeps saving how many points we might need, but I haven't said anything because I know how difficult this division is."

​"We've jsut come off a really tough run of five away games in seven and the two home games have been the top two, Chelsea and Tottenham."

​"But there are no 'gimmes' and the work continues. We are still in good shape and we've earned that right. Now it's about good focus and concentration on the challenge in front of us," ​concluded Dyche.