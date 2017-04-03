Sean Dyche wants Burnley to "build upon really good foundation" to ensure Premier League safety

Dyche could do with three points on Tuesday (photo: Getty Images)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche insists that his side won't rest on their laurels as they seek a first win in eight games against Stoke City on Tuesday evening. The acclaimed boss suggests his side are only focussed on the Potters, explaining “you just have to get to the point where you get the job done, so that’s our focus and we can only get there one game at a time".

"We’ve got to move forward, get more results and get more points on the table"

Dyche was pleased with his side's performance against Tottenham Hotspur despite losing 2-0. His analysis was "for about 20 minutes Tottenham were really strong, with and without the ball. For the rest of the game we delivered a fair performance against a top-class side. There’s a balance to it when you’re playing the real top end of the market".

However, the former central defender is only too aware that points are more important than performances at this stage of the season. He added “you’ve sometimes got to look slightly beyond the results, but appreciate we’ve got to move forward, get more results and get more points on the table".

The Burnley players were left frustrated after Dier's opener (photo: Getty Images)

"Nobody gave us a chance before a ball was kicked"

Burnley have slowly slipped down the league in recent weeks and now sit just five points above the relegation zone. Dyche hopes his side can build upon what was an impressive first half of the season. "It’s been recognised that we have delivered a decent season up to now. I think we’ve got to build on that, not rely on that, just build on it and keep moving forwards".

However, Dyche believes “we’ve shown good signs of that since I have been at the club, so that’s important going into the last eight games". He was also quick to explain that the position Burnley are in now is better than many predicted at the start of the season. “It’s different for us. It’s nice in a way people are talking about the gap because nobody gave us a chance before a ball was kicked".