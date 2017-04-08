Middlesbrough 0-0 Burnley: Point does not look to be enough as Agnew's men looked doomed to relegation

Anybody who visited the Riverside to watch this meeting will be left in little doubt as to why Middlesbrough netted just 22 goals in 30 games prior to kick-off and Burnley had earned just three points from 15 away trips in the Premier League this season.

Brady goes closest in easy first half for the goalkeepers

The paying public may have wished they had stayed at home to soak up the sunshine as a drab encounter saw very few first-half chances. Many Burnley fans had been calling for the inclusion of record signing Robbie Brady from the start and on this occasion manager Sean Dyche named him in the first eleven for the first time since March. The Ireland international came closest to breaking the deadlock when he clipped the crossbar on 13 minutes.

That warning did not make a difference to a slow Middlesbrough tempo as they began pumping the ball forward towards powerful striker Rudy Gestede. The nerves were palpable within the Riverside and George Boyd fired over before Gestede finally made use of his aerial threat, though saw his header deflected way over.

A couple of crosses towards the end of the half just evaded Cristhian Stuani as the opening 45 minutes filtered out without a strike on target.

Brady hit the crossbar in the first half (photo: Getty Images)

Heaton and Valdes called into action

With relegation a severe threat for the hosts, Steve Agnew would not have needed to remind his team at the break of the importance of a result against the side with the worst away record in the league. They adopted similar targets with both Stuani and Gestede the targets, though neither could force England goalkeeper Tom Heaton into a testing save.

Middlesbrough were unable to build on that spark as the pendulum gradually swung towards the hosts. Stephen Ward skipped past Antonio Barragan before picking out Brady who slashed his effort wide when he should have done better. Ben Mee then headed a Brady corner straight at Victor Valdes.

Middlesbrough throw the kitchen sink at the Burnley goal in their quest for a win

With the chance of a crucial three points beginning to slip away from the home side, they turned to substitutes Alvaro Negredo and Adam Traore to roll back the years and reach their potential respectively. Negredo produced an astonishing overhead kick that forced Heaton into a fine save. Traore then shot down the wing before picking out Adam Clayton who could not get any real purchase on his effort.

Burnley themselves responded as Sam Vokes was kept out at close range by a combination of Valdes and the Middlesbrough defence. Brady then fired a free-kick over as the game started to open up with the possibility of a winner on the horizon.

Forgotten Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford was thrown into action as the hosts went as attacking as they possibly could. He was the subject of a moment of controversy when Michael Keane brought him down as the last man but escaped a red card. Burnley full-back Matthew Lowton then put his name forward as a hero when he blocked two efforts off the line in quick succession. Stewart Downing saw his free-kick hacked away before Daniel Ayala was thwarted by the right-back from the resulting corner.

There was still time for Ayala to head over but the hosts were unable to break the deadlock before the full-time whistle blew, as the home fans were left wondering why their side could not be as aggressive in the opening 75 minutes in a game that ultimately resulted in two points lost for Middlesbrough.