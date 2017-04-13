Michael Keane nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year Award

The defender has scored twice this season (photo: Getty Images)

Burnley and England defender Michael Keane has been rewarded for an excellent season as he was nominated for the prestigious PFA Young Player of the Year Award.

International debut a highlight

Keane has enjoyed a fantastic campaign, playing in every Premier League match alongside central defensive partner Ben Mee and helping Burnley defy all expectations as they look set to comfortably avoid relegation. Much of this success has been attributed to the Clarets' defence who have the second best record in the bottom half of the table.

24-year old Keane made his 150th career appearance this season and was rewarded with a first international call-up by Gareth Southgate. He made his England debut against Germany and received numerous plaudits before helping the national team keep a clean sheet against Lithuania.

Lots of competition for the prestigious award

Keane's individual statistics back up the praise he has received from fans, players and pundits alike this season. Averaging 7.5 clearances per game, Keane has the ninth best record in the Premier League for clearing the ball from danger. He is also effective without the ball, sitting fifth in the league for number of blocks at an average of 1.2 per game.

However, the Manchester United Academy faces stiff competition for the PFA Young Player of the Year Award. Dele Alli has been influential for Tottenham Hotspur this season, scoring more goals from midfield than anyone, whilst teammate Harry Kane is the second top goalscorer in the league.

The top flight's deadliest striker, Romelu Lukaku, is also listed, whilst Leroy Sane and Jordan Pickford make a talented shortlist of six who await to find out their fate in a couple of weeks time. Meanwhile, Keane will be turning his attention to Saturday and trying to stop fellow nominee Lukaku as Burnley travel to Everton in search of their first away win of the season.